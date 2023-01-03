Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor

Dell today revealed a new line of UltraSharp monitors, the most notable of which is undoubtedly a 6K monitor with IPS Black panel technology. This is obviously in the same line as the U3223QZ launched at CES last year. In addition to the IPS Black that can make the black 41% deeper and increase the contrast, it also has a built-in 4K webcam on the top, which has the functions of automatic cropping and automatic privacy curtain .

It is also 31.5 inches in size, has 99% DCI-P3 color gamut and DisplayHDR 600 specifications, and has built-in dual 14W speakers and an echo cancellation microphone. You can connect two signal sources at the same time and display them in PBP or PIP mode. The connection methods include DisplayPort 2.1 and Thunderbolt 4, etc. The Ultrasharp 32 6K monitor is expected to be available in the second quarter, and pricing will be announced in the next few months.

In addition to the flagship 6K UltraSharp, Dell also introduced another 34-inch WQHD (2,560 x 1,440) curved screen that also has IPS Black technology. It has a 2,000:1 contrast ratio, 98% DCI-P3 color gamut, and PBP / PIP support. It can also output up to 90W of charging power from USB-C, but the speakers are only dual 5W. The UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor is expected to be available on January 31st, priced at US$1,260.

Finally, there’s the new generation of giant 43-inch 4K screens, the UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub. The main new function this time is the built-in KVM capability, which allows you to use the same set of keyboard and mouse to move between four different signal sources, increasing the practicality of its space. In addition, this monitor also has pop-up USB-A and USB-C charging ports.

The UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub is also expected to be available on January 31, priced at US$1,330.