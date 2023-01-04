Alienware Concept Nyx Game Controller

Last year Dell showed Concept Nyx, a conceptual personal cloud server for PC games, and this year, under the same name of Nyx, it brought a conceptual game controller/handle. While game controllers are mostly set in design right now, Concept Nyx managed to cram a few new ideas into them.

On Concept Nyx, you can see elements of PlayStation, Xbox, and even Steam Controller. The most important thing is to change the D-pad into a touchpad, while the two analog sticks are at the bottom, similar to PlayStation. The other front buttons and general shape are similar to the Xbox controller, but it also has two buttons on the bottom, and there are two scroll wheels on the lower side (closer to the player side) for easy adjustment of settings, and there are capacitors on the shoulder buttons The touch sensor allows it to respond differently to the sliding of the finger.

It is a pity that the editor of the main station was not able to try the game with the Concept Nyx controller on site, but for the design of replacing the D-pad with a touchpad, it is not a good idea. Although most of the games are currently controlled by joysticks, there are still some types of games (especially 2D scrolling) that are more accustomed to using D-pad. If two trackpads can be crammed into the Steam Deck, Dell should be able to find room for a separate trackpad on the Nyx as well.

At present, many controllers have tried to add the touchpad function, such as PS4 / 5 is placed in the upper center, Steam Controller uses two touchpads to replace the D-pad and four buttons, etc., but it seems not ideal. Concept Nyx has taken a relatively compromised solution here, trying to make the controller more suitable for PC games, but after all, it seems that it is not as comfortable and easy to use as the Xbox controller.