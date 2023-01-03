Home Technology Dell’s Concept Nyx game controller replaces the D-pad with a trackpad
Technology

Dell’s Concept Nyx game controller replaces the D-pad with a trackpad

by admin
Dell’s Concept Nyx game controller replaces the D-pad with a trackpad

Alienware Concept Nyx Game Controller

Last year Dell showed Concept Nyx, a conceptual personal cloud server for PC games, and this year, under the same name of Nyx, it brought a conceptual game controller/handle. While game controllers are mostly set in design right now, Concept Nyx managed to cram a few new ideas into them.

On Concept Nyx, you can see elements of PlayStation, Xbox, and even Steam Controller. The most important thing is to change the D-pad into a touchpad, while the two analog sticks are at the bottom, similar to PlayStation. The other front buttons and general shape are similar to the Xbox controller, but it also has two buttons on the bottom, and there are two scroll wheels on the lower side (closer to the player side) for easy adjustment of settings, and there are capacitors on the shoulder buttons The touch sensor allows it to respond differently to the sliding of the finger.

See also  Embracer is closing the newly acquired and renamed Square Enix Montreal studio -

You may also like

13th Generation Intel Core Laptop Processors HX 55W...

Elden Ring may have won the most Game...

ASUS ROG laptop features Nebula display and enhanced...

NVIDIA Announces GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Cards...

ASUS ROG laptop features Nebula display and enhanced...

Intel’s 13th generation Core laptop processor will have...

AMD RX 7900 series public version graphics card...

MSI MPG INFINITE X2 13F high-performance host leads...

Faster and more powerful 13th generation Intel Core...

Dell unveils a 6K monitor with an IPS...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy