Alienware Concept Nyx Game Controller

Last year Dell showed Concept Nyx, a conceptual personal cloud server for PC games, and this year, under the same name of Nyx, it brought a conceptual game controller/handle. While game controllers are mostly set in design right now, Concept Nyx managed to cram a few new ideas into them.

On Concept Nyx, you can see elements of PlayStation, Xbox, and even Steam Controller. The most important thing is to change the D-pad into a touchpad, while the two analog sticks are at the bottom, similar to PlayStation. The other front buttons and general shape are similar to the Xbox controller, but it also has two buttons on the bottom, and there are two scroll wheels on the lower side (closer to the player side) for easy adjustment of settings, and there are capacitors on the shoulder buttons The touch sensor allows it to respond differently to the sliding of the finger.