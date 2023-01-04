For 2023, Dell revamped its budget G-series gaming laptop line with fantastic new retro-inspired designs.

When it comes to Dell’s gaming laptops, Alienware usually comes to mind, but the redesigned G-series laptops G15 and G16 they showed at CES this time seem to prove to everyone that you don’t need a lot of money to be able to Grab a good-looking Dell gaming laptop.

Different from the alien style of Alienware’s notebooks, the style of the G-series gaming notebooks is close to the retro style of sci-fi movies in the 80s, with neon/pink tones and sharp lines on the outside. Even if there may be changes in the color in the end, Dell’s patience in coloring the heat sink in the vents to match the overall design is also very commendable.

Dell’s ingenuity can also be seen in the various connections. The power supply and HDMI 2.1 jacks are all set on the back of the machine, so even if you want to move the laptop, it will not be stuck. Next to the machine, it is equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack, Ethernet, and two USB-A 3.2 ports, which are convenient for connecting headphones, mice, and portable hard drives. Personally, if the positions of the separate USB-C and Ethernet ports on the back of the machine can be reversed, it may also provide better usability.

In terms of specifications, both notebooks are equipped with performance that matches the price. The starting price of G15 is US$849. It is equipped with the 13th generation Intel Core i5-13450HX processor, 8GB DDR5 RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate screen. It can also be upgraded with an RTX 40 series graphics card, a 165Hz refresh rate screen and a maximum 2TB of NVMe storage.

Even though the G-series line are budget gaming laptops, Dell still paid attention to small details like the color-matched accent logos on the side of the system.

As for the G16 with a starting price of US$1,499, it is equipped with an Intel Core i5-13450HX chip, a 2K screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio supporting a 165Hz refresh rate, plus 8GB DDR5 RAM and a 256GB SSD. It’s also possible to upgrade the graphics card, up to 32GB of RAM and swap out for a faster 240Hz screen panel. The other two notebooks can replace the original 56 WHr battery with an 86 WHr battery to provide longer battery life.

By the way, I would like to mention the place where I personally think they are inferior. The weight of G15 and G16 is 2.18kg and 2.73kg respectively, which is considered heavy even in the standard of gaming laptops. In addition, the webcams equipped with these two models are still 720p Yes, it feels a bit behind the times.

To help cut down on clutter from wires, Dell moved most of the G15 and G16’s ports to the back.

Unfortunately, both of the laptops that Dell showed were non-functional, so it was impossible to test their gaming performance and RGB backlit keyboard. But at a relatively reasonable price, Dell has a good balance of unique style and excellent performance in the G15 and G16.

Both the G15 and G16 laptops are expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2023, but there is no detailed pricing information yet. In addition, the version using AMD chips will also be available in the second quarter, and users who are not interested in Intel configurations can also pay attention.