Deloitte research: artificial intelligence fundamental for the future of Italian companies

Circa 9 Italian companies out of 10 believe that the use ofartificial intelligence (AI) it will be essential to remain competitive in the coming years. However, the risk management related to the use of this technology and the presence of processes and methodologies to ensure il respect of ethical principles still appear undervalued. These are some of the main findings of the Trustworthy AI Survey, made by Deloitte in collaboration with ABI LabResearch Center for Banking Innovation, e CyprusItalian Society for the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, with the aim of investigate the degree of maturity and diffusion of AI in Italian companies. The research was conducted on a sample of 47 businesses national and multinational companies operating in our country in various sectors: energy, logistics, automotive, finance, public administration, tech, media and telecommunications, pharmaceutical.

Artificial intelligence ChatGpt is available again in Italy by Pier Luigi Pisa

April 28, 2023



More and more artificial intelligence in Italian companies

Il 94% of businesses agrees that Artificial Intelligence will be essential to remain competitive in the next 5 years. At present the 40% of companies in Italy ha AI solutions already in production and the 23% solutions under trial.

Among the reasons behind this interest, it emerges that the 34% of Italian companies expect a growing use of AI to reduce costsil 33% Instead to improve decision-making processesil 27% to improve existing products and services. To achieve these results, companies mainly implement Intelligent Data Processing (50% of cases), Chatbots and Virtual Assistants (48%), Natural Language Processing (44%), mainly through the Agile methodology and a hybrid service model, which it provides for both the development of technologies within the company and the outsourcing of some activities.

Less revival, more future please by Riccardo Luna

04 Maggio 2023



Underestimated risks

Yet AI risk management does not seem a priority for Italian companies, which integrate a model of Risk Management with this in mind only in 12% of cases. The same goes for compliance issues: only 19% have defined processes to evaluate AI compliance with regulations. Even the presence of processes and methodologies to guarantee compliance with ethical principles appears uneven: companies invest above all in guaranteeing privacy (58%), security (52%) and robustness of systems (27%), but not in transparency (19%) and in the fairness (15%).

History The Italian Institute of Technology and the future Bang between AI, robotics and nanomaterials by Emanuele Capone

04 Maggio 2023







The governance

The research analyzes on the one hand the maturity of the development and use of AI within Italian companies and, on the other, the ability to guarantee governance in line with ethical principles. From this analysis the first thing that becomes evident is that virtuous companies make up only 17% of the sample. Leading AI companies have a high number of AI solutions in production (11 to 20) and have been using the technology for three to four years. Most Italian companies (59%) is characterized by a low number of AI solutions in production (1 to 2) and have been using AI for less than a year. These have not yet defined processes to ensure the fairness and transparency of the systems. Only 22% have defined their AI Strategy. In the middle the “Risk Adverse” companies, which have a limited number of AI implementations but which manage to guarantee their governance in line with ethical principles. Respectively they represent 9% and 15% of the sample.

In depth Misinformation, piracy and institutions: what’s really inside AIs like ChatGPT by Francesco Marino

April 22, 2023



The challenge of skills

As emerged from the report, these are the priorities that will emerge in the next 2 years: the implementation of a Data Strategy (42%), the application of AI on all major processes business not operations (27%) and it development or acquisition of skills specifications in the field of Artificial Intelligence (25%).

The sector to which companies belong constitutes a discriminating factor with respect to the maturity of the adoption of an AI Strategy: 60% of respondents belonging to financial sector, for example, it has already defined one, while the same happens for only 14% of respondents in the industrial sector. But all companies complain of a lack of skills or qualified personnel (36%)the difficulty in identifying the most relevant use cases for the business (36%) and the difficult integration of AI into company processes (34%).