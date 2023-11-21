Delulu: The Magic of Lexie Liu’s New Song and the Filming Revolution with iPhone 15 Pro Max

Creative Genius Lexie Liu Releases Special New Song “Delulu” on Apple Music

Lexie Liu, also known as Liu Boxin, has once again captivated the music world with her special new song “Delulu”, released earlier today on Apple Music. What sets this release apart is the fact that she once again collaborated with director Qin Ziming to shoot the new music video, this time using the iPhone 15 Pro Max for the first time.

Liu, a powerful singer-songwriter born in Changsha City, Hunan Province, has been making waves in the music industry with her unique sound. She recently made history by becoming the first Chinese female singer to appear at the prestigious SXSW festival in the United States. Her first solo music album “2029” earned her a nomination for the Best Newcomer Award at the 30th Taiwan Golden Melody Awards. Now, at the young age of 24, she has been nominated for the 34th Golden Melody Award for Best Chinese Female Singer with her album “Happy Star” and has been invited to perform at renowned music festivals such as Japan’s FUJI ROCK and Taiwan’s Simple Music Festival.

“Delulu” is a song that delves into the complexities of the human mind and emotions, reflecting Liu’s own experiences. The accompanying music video, shot using the iPhone 15 Pro Max, showcases the song’s themes of fantasy and self-discovery, highlighting the emotional depth of the music.

According to Liu, “Delulu” is a song about the state of mind and represents a romantic fantasy about a sad girl. She shared that the inspiration for the song came from her own experiences of feeling like everything is too beautiful, leading to a state of “Delulu”, or delusion. This resonates with many people, as reflected in the popular Internet meme “May all your delulu become trululu”.

The decision to shoot the music video using the iPhone 15 Pro Max was a strategic one, as it allowed for greater flexibility and efficiency in the production process. Director Qin Ziming praised the iPhone’s capabilities, noting that it allowed for seamless transitions between different shots and angles, ultimately enhancing the emotional coherence of the video.

Liu, who is an avid user of Apple products, found that shooting with the iPhone 15 Pro Max enabled her to express her emotions more effectively, leading to a more cohesive and impactful final product.

Furthermore, both Liu and Ziming were impressed by the quality of the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s camera, which provided professional-grade visuals and the flexibility to try out new ideas during the shooting process. The device’s ability to record in 4K@60p Apple Log and seamlessly connect to post-production software proved to be a game-changer for the production team.

Overall, the use of the iPhone 15 Pro Max in the production of “Delulu” has opened up new possibilities for creators, setting a lower threshold for artistic expression and allowing everyone to create the works they want to do. As both Liu and Ziming expressed, the iPhone has become a core tool for artists to record their lives and share their stories with the world.

