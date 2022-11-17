Seya Co., Ltd. announced that the paid content of the home game software “Kimetsu no Yaiba Fire God Blood Wind Tan” (PlayStation🄬5 / PlayStation🄬4/ Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Steam🄬 / Nintendo Switch™) The “Hooker Taro” character pack will be released from today, November 16, 2022 (Wednesday).

The paid content “Additional Character Pack” is an additional content that allows you to operate the characters appearing in the anime “Demon Slayer: Blade Yuguo Hen” in VS mode. It will be divided into 5 times and launched in sequence “Usui Tengen”, “Kaomen Nezuko (When the Ghost Turns)”, “Kaomen Tanjiro (Yuguo Chapter)”, “My Wife Zenyi (Yuguo Chapter)”, “Zuihei Inosuke (Yuguo Chapter)” Chapter)”, “Falling Hime”, “Prostitute Taro”.

■”Demon Slayer: Blade of Fire God of Blood Kazetan” “Prostitute Taro” character pack introduction video

The “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Fire God Blood Kazetan Character Pass” that combines a total of 5 updates into a set is also on sale.

【”Prostitute Taro” character pack product overview】

Title “Hooker Taro” Character Pack

Supported platforms PlayStation🄬5 / PlayStation🄬4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Steam🄬 /Nintendo Switch™

Price Taiwan 142 NTD / Hong Kong 38 HKD

Release date November 16, 2022 (Wednesday)

Contents・Additional characters

“Prostitute Taro” ※It can only be used in VS mode.

・Added base map of team member tickets

・Additional quotes

If you want to use this content, you need to prepare a separately sold product version of the game. In addition, the latest version of the updated information needs to be applied.

This product is included in the content of some sets, please be careful to avoid repeated purchases.

※Contents and specifications may be partially changed without prior notice.

【Kimetsu no Yaiba Fire God Blood Wind Tan Character Pass product overview】

Title Demon Slayer: Blade of Fire God of Fire Blood Wind Tan Character Pass

Supported platforms PlayStation🄬5 / PlayStation🄬4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Steam🄬 /

Nintendo Switch™

Price Taiwan 690 NTD / Hong Kong 188 HKD

On sale on release date

Contents This is a discount product that combines a total of 5 updates into a set.

・”Yusui Tianyuan” character pack (individual price: Taiwan 142 NTD / Hong Kong 38 HKD)

・”Kaomen Nezuko (when the ghost turns)” character pack (individual price: Taiwan 142 NTD / Hong Kong 38 HKD)

・ “Tanjiro Kamado (Red-light district)”, “Zenitsu Agatsuma (Red-light district)”, “Inosuke Hashibira (Red-light district)”

Character pack (individual price: Taiwan 286 NTD / Hong Kong 78 HKD)

・”Falling Princess” character pack (individual price: Taiwan 142 NTD / Hong Kong 38 HKD)

・”Prostitute Taro” character pack (individual price: Taiwan 142 NTD / Hong Kong 38 HKD)

If you want to use this content, you need to prepare a separately sold product version of the game. In addition, the latest version of the updated information needs to be applied.

The content contained in the "Character Pass" is expected to be sold separately in the future. Please be careful to avoid duplicate purchases.

※Detailed content information and release date are subject to change.

※Contents and specifications may be partially changed without prior notice.

【Additional Costume Pack “Demon Slayer Academy・Summer Clothes” Product Outline】

Title additional costume pack “Demon Slayer Academy・Summer Clothes”

Supported platforms PlayStation🄬5 / PlayStation🄬4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Steam🄬

Price Taiwan 142 NTD / Hong Kong 38 HKD

Release date Now on sale (released on July 14, 2022)

Contents This is a costume that can be used in the in-game VS mode.

The characters that can be dressed up in “Demone Gakuen・Summer Clothes” are “Demone Gakuen・Kamodo Tanjiro”, “Demone Gakuen・Kamon Nezuko”, “Demone Gakuen・My Wife Zenitsu”, “Demone Gakuen・Kuhira Inosuke” “Demon Slayer Gakuen・Tomioka Yoshiyuki”.

If you want to use this content, you need to prepare a separately sold product version of the game. In addition, the latest version of the updated information needs to be applied.

To use the costume, the character must be unlocked first.

※Contents and specifications may be partially changed without prior notice.

What is the anime “Demon Slayer: Blade”

It is a TV animation based on Gotoge Koyoharu’s manga serialized in Shueisha Jump Comics. The cumulative circulation of the original single volume from the first to the 23rd episode has exceeded 150 million copies. The animation is produced by ufotable.

The animation started broadcasting in April 2019 from the “Demon Slayer: Blade” Kamado Tanjiro Lishi Chapter. The story is based on the boy Kamado Tanjiro whose family was brutally murdered by a ghost. Team” is the main content. In October 2020, the theatrical version of “Demon Slayer: Blade” Infinity Train Chapter will be released, and from 2021 to 2022, the TV animation “Demon Slayer: Blade” Infinity Train Arc and Yuguo Arc will be broadcast, and the decision to produce a new work has been announced.

The sad stories between humans and ghosts described in this work, as well as ghostly, sword-like battles, and comedy plots that appear from time to time,

All have gained extremely high popularity, not only in Japan, but also aroused great repercussions all over the world.

Official website (Japanese): https://kimetsu.com/

【Product Information】

Product Name: Demon Slayer Blade Fire God Blood Wind Tan

gaming platform :

PlayStation®4・PlayStation®5・Xbox One・Xbox Series X|S・

Steam®・Nintendo Switch™

Release date: On sale

Game language: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, English subtitles / Japanese, English voice

Game category: Ghost fighting action game

Number of players: 1 to 2 people (connected play will be supported after the update file is updated)

Publishing and sales: Seya Co., Ltd.

Developing CyberConnect2

Make Aniplex

Copyright mark :

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

©DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE HINOKAMI

CHRONICLES COMMITTEE

Official website: https://asia.sega.com/kimetsu_hinokami/cht/switch/

SEGA Asia official website: https://asia.sega.com/cht/

SEGA Official Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/sega.asiacs

SEGA official Weibo: http://weibo.com/segamobile

SEGA ASIA BLOG : https://asiablog.sega.com/

If you want to play online in VS mode, you must join PlayStation®Plus (paid), Xbox Live Gold (paid), Nintendo Switch Online (Paid) Services.

(Paid) Services.

If you want to use online functions, you need to update the game to the latest version.

※Contents and specifications may be partially changed without prior notice.

