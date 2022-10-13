“WILD HEARTS” is a new game jointly developed by EA and KOEI. This time, the editor was invited by EA to participate in its beta test. Taking a look at its animation and gameplay, it is a three-dimensional action game about hunting monsters in ancient Japan. You can also form a team to fight monsters online, and then look at the style of the game, obviously… Salute to “MHR”…

No spit and no fast: RTX 3080 @ 1080P is not smooth

Let’s talk about the configuration of my home computer, AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, 16GB DDR4, RTX 2070 graphics card, basically playing 1080P games can be regarded as general performance, but when running this game, it is only 2X at 1080P resolution FPS is horrible. (There is no way, the family is poor and has no money to upgrade the computer, most of them use 2700X for ordinary documents at home, and they only play LoL, which is enough for themselves) So I asked the agent to borrow an RTX 3080 graphics card and go home. Try it, the situation is not much better, only 3x-4x FPS under 1080P, when walking on the usual layout (when there are no monsters), it already feels not very smooth; sometimes when fighting monsters There will be a serious Lag machine situation. I really don’t know if the completion of the beta version of “WILD HEARTS” is relatively low, or is the game really so big? Maybe these problems will be fixed after the official version is launched, or the PS5 and XBSX versions do not have these problems.

weapon trial

In the beta version, “Knife”, “Umbrella” and “Bow” are provided, each of which has a unique attack mode. For example, the knife can be lengthened and attacked like a whip; the bow can be held horizontally or vertically. , hold it horizontally to shoot continuous arrows, and hold it vertically to shoot charged arrows.

A hunting game that pays homage to MHR

Set in the fantasy world of ancient Japan, WILD HEARTS takes players on a beast-hunting adventure. In the game, the hunter controlled by the player will use a variety of weapons, and then cooperate with the mechanism technology to hunt and kill the giant beasts in the world. Players can single out these giant beasts, and then connect with other friends to hunt together. But to put it bluntly, it is a game that pays tribute to “MHR”!

Trial feeling: or wait for the PS5 version to try again

When playing Mangheng type games, it is really very painful to have Lag on the phone to play. In fact, the game screen is definitely not very gorgeous, and the 3D effect is not very special. I really don’t know why the PC version is so Lag. Not to write this test report, the editor will not endure the pain of the Lag machine and fight hard to fight the wild boar monster… If you want to really evaluate this game, you should wait until the PS5 version is released and try again.

Connect up to 3 players

The connection of “WILD HEARTS” is a bit strange. According to the data, only 3 players can be connected and cooperated, which is a bit too small, right? However, in terms of online play, the editor could not try it, because this is the relationship between the media beta version, it was difficult to find teammates who could be connected online at that time… However, EA also explained that when the official version was launched later, Support cross-platform connection, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X players can hunt side by side.

Play is a bit boring

I won’t talk about Lag anymore, but to be honest, the game feels a bit boring, and it feels a little bit like copying from left to right. There are few interactive NPCs that I have tried temporarily. For the time being, the experience version of this version is really bad. What is the highlight and fun of the game, or is it better than “MH”; maybe there will be improvements when the game is actually launched later? Possibly too.

Development: EA and KOEI

Release Date: February 17, 2023

Platform: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Latest Videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=