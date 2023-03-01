Produced by the French independent game development team Digixart and published by Ravenscourt, the musical narrative adventure game “Route Ninety-Six: Mile 0” will be released on April 4. The official media online event is specially held, and Bahamut GNN and other pre-emptive experiences are open. This time, players will have a deeper understanding of the game content through trial reports.

“Route Ninety-Six: Mile 0” is a prequel to “Route Ninety-Six”, telling the story of the runaway girl “Zoe” before leaving a wealthy family, and deepening the player’s impression of the overall worldview. The imprisonment of the totalitarian system and the desire and anxiety for a free world are fully presented through music and adventure games.

In “Route Ninety-Six: Mile 0”, the player will shuttle between two characters, namely the girl Zoe and her friend Kaito (Kaito), both of whom have different backgrounds of wealth and beliefs: Zoe She is the daughter of the Minister of Petroleum, and Kaido’s parents are poor blue-collar workers who originally lived in other places. Two years ago, in order to escape urban pollution, they entered the Baisha community where Zoe lived to do grassroots work.

The identities and backgrounds of Zoe and Kaido form a sharp contrast, coupled with Kaido’s sad past and mysterious and weird behavior, as well as the mystery of the villain organization “Black Brigade” that cannot be discussed in public areas under totalitarian rule, This caused the two to have conflicts and contradictions in their thinking, and stimulated Zoe’s doubts about the system and curiosity about freedom. This kind of conflict was also used in the game, allowing players to have dialogues and choices. According to the options, the story development would diverge. Where the future of the game will go, it all depends on the player’s choice.





This work uses the virtual country “Pietra” of the totalitarian system as the background world view. During the cutscenes and narrative stages of the game, the national anthem broadcast and order notices will appear continuously, telling all staff: “Please remember, every time the staff makes a mistake , there will be one more stripe on the uniform… that’s all.” Every time I hear it, people can’t help but think about what “stripes” are, and what kind of price is implied behind them, and they are full of pressure. In addition, when the author is operating the character, as long as there are strange actions wherever he goes, he will hear people of various classes whispering, deepening the feeling of “being watched”. This kind of phenomenon of media control, unreasonable abuse of power, ideological suppression and high-level corruption vividly describes the life in a totalitarian society. It also strengthens the choices and interests of people in a totalitarian society through the gap between Zoe and Kaido. dilemma.









The gameplay of “Route Ninety-Six: Mile Zero” is mainly a narrative game based on character dialogue and choices. As the plot progresses, an action-adventure game with music rhythm will be triggered, all of which are presented on the screen with the crazy imagination of the two teenage protagonists. The music is quite old-fashioned, and the new single “Land Locked Heart” released by the American band “The Midnight Midnight Band” released in the trailer can also be played in the game.

Players need to operate the character to perform actions such as left and right, jumping, squatting, etc. to gain points and dodge obstacles. However, if the player is playing through a PC, if the player is controlled according to the original factory settings of WASD, left CTRL, and space bar, they will often fail to respond. When encountering obstacles, or ignoring obstacles due to poor viewing angles and resulting in death, it is a test of skill and reaction.

At present, the author has played the fourth piece of music, and the BPM of the music is quite fast. It will not pause even if it dies, and it will immediately be resurrected in the previous checkpoint. Players who are not good at playing this type of game can go to the next checkpoint in the reminder after multiple deaths. This part can be regarded as a little tenderness (tears) for players with poor reaction ability.

In terms of art, the game uses first-person and third-person 3D images to match each other. Although the 3D models and textures have a sense of the age, and the movements and expressions of the characters are a bit blunt, but this style is matched with the overall scene, and you can feel it through this. This sense of roughness strengthens the atmosphere of the story. And the diverse scenes, as well as the character design that can clearly see the social class from the appearance, also fit the overall world view quite well. In the part of music adventure, the fast-moving scenes give people a strong sense of speed. Among the crazy imaginations of the two teenagers, there are many creative scene designs and unique dynamic performances, especially the way obstacles appear. Surprise and panic, become the finishing touch in the whole game.

What should I do if I find my favorite music while playing the music adventure level and want to listen to it repeatedly? “Route Ninety-Six: Mile 0” follows the “collection of music tapes” function of the original book. As long as the player can find the music tapes in the map, they can return to the secret base of the two to change their favorite music. The sound quality roughness of the tape is done quite realistically, making people feel like they are in the 90s.