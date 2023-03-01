The identities and backgrounds of Zoe and Kaido form a sharp contrast, coupled with Kaido’s sad past and mysterious and weird behavior, as well as the mystery of the villain organization “Black Brigade” that cannot be discussed in public areas under totalitarian rule, This caused the two to have conflicts and contradictions in their thinking, and stimulated Zoe’s doubts about the system and curiosity about freedom. This kind of conflict was also used in the game, allowing players to have dialogues and choices. According to the options, the story development would diverge. Where the future of the game will go, it all depends on the player’s choice.
This work uses the virtual country “Pietra” of the totalitarian system as the background world view. During the cutscenes and narrative stages of the game, the national anthem broadcast and order notices will appear continuously, telling all staff: “Please remember, every time the staff makes a mistake , there will be one more stripe on the uniform… that’s all.” Every time I hear it, people can’t help but think about what “stripes” are, and what kind of price is implied behind them, and they are full of pressure. In addition, when the author is operating the character, as long as there are strange actions wherever he goes, he will hear people of various classes whispering, deepening the feeling of “being watched”. This kind of phenomenon of media control, unreasonable abuse of power, ideological suppression and high-level corruption vividly describes the life in a totalitarian society. It also strengthens the choices and interests of people in a totalitarian society through the gap between Zoe and Kaido. dilemma.
Players need to operate the character to perform actions such as left and right, jumping, squatting, etc. to gain points and dodge obstacles. However, if the player is playing through a PC, if the player is controlled according to the original factory settings of WASD, left CTRL, and space bar, they will often fail to respond. When encountering obstacles, or ignoring obstacles due to poor viewing angles and resulting in death, it is a test of skill and reaction.
At present, the author has played the fourth piece of music, and the BPM of the music is quite fast. It will not pause even if it dies, and it will immediately be resurrected in the previous checkpoint. Players who are not good at playing this type of game can go to the next checkpoint in the reminder after multiple deaths. This part can be regarded as a little tenderness (tears) for players with poor reaction ability.
In terms of art, the game uses first-person and third-person 3D images to match each other. Although the 3D models and textures have a sense of the age, and the movements and expressions of the characters are a bit blunt, but this style is matched with the overall scene, and you can feel it through this. This sense of roughness strengthens the atmosphere of the story. And the diverse scenes, as well as the character design that can clearly see the social class from the appearance, also fit the overall world view quite well. In the part of music adventure, the fast-moving scenes give people a strong sense of speed. Among the crazy imaginations of the two teenagers, there are many creative scene designs and unique dynamic performances, especially the way obstacles appear. Surprise and panic, become the finishing touch in the whole game.
