This is the story of a man who dreamed of being a ship captain and then founded Bitpanda. A digital platform where you can invest, easily and even just 1 euro in fractional shares, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, crypto indices and precious metals. The basic idea: to allow everyone, regardless of their availability and risk appetite, to build a financial future. “I believe in the power of people. Investing means believing in yourself not in banks or consultants. It’s a different approach.”

Eric Demuth, 35, has capitalized on what has become the first Austrian unicorn (already valued at 4.1 billion dollars) the four cardinal points of his life. Born and raised in a middle-class family in Germany, Demuth has been passionate about investing since he was a young boy. “My parents invested through a consultant, but the costs were very high. This prompted me to understand why.” Then he discovers bitcoins, when their value was still measured in cents and starts investing. He sees them explode and would like to make them accessible to more people. “But in those days, buying and selling bitcoins was a nightmare.”

Solution-oriented perfectionist, in 2013 he met Paul Klanschek, with whom he shares a love for crypto and a desire to remove barriers in every area. A year later in Vienna, together, they will found Bitpanda. “But it wasn’t a sudden decision, it was a long process.”

Finally, the sea also has something to do with this story. “I wanted to be a ship captain and travel. After high school, I was thinking of enrolling in nautical sciences, but I got on board first.” For two and a half years he lives in the engine room of huge container ships, he travels the world. South East Asia, China, Japan. He leads a very hard life. “After only two months, I realized that it was not what I wanted to do for the rest of my life, but I have completed the experience. From the engine room of huge container ships, the romantic dream of plying the sea is all a ‘ Another story. There is nothing beautiful there. You are put to the test. But you learn. Not to take things personally, to manage stress, to use it to find a solution. If I had taken a more traditional path, I would I would have missed this learning process. ” Upon returning, Demuth then studied at WU Wien (Vienna University) and at the London School of Economics & Political Science. He starts being an entrepreneur. “It wasn’t my goal, I wanted to solve a problem”.

Bitpanda was born as a platform that uses blockchain and other technologies to invest in crypto in a simple way, then it extends to any type of investment. “Before we founded Bitpanda, to invest in cryptocurrencies you had to send money overseas via complex sites and convert to USD before we could finally complete an order. We wanted to solve this problem. At that point we needed an engineer. Through the group. Bitcoin Austria We met Christian Trummer, our third cofounder. Starting a technology company but not having the technical resources on board is a terrible idea. In the early days we were like a family and we did it all by ourselves, investing our savings ” .

In love with the word investments (“it means having access to opportunities”), ambitious (“I have never been satisfied with something that was below perfection”), investor, entrepreneur, opinion leader (“Wearing more hats leads me to be always enthusiastic and committed ”), Demuth then used everything he had learned about bitcons to extend it to each asset. «At a certain point we asked ourselves: why not make every type of investment simple ?. Our goal is to connect the financial world, just as the Internet has connected information ».

If you ask him about the difference between Bitpanda and other platforms he tells you: “Security, versatility, variety accessibility. But in particular, we do things right. In an industry that often resembles the Wild West, we have a duty to do so. Let’s say We pay great attention to regulatory compliance and we consider it a priority. We have worked tirelessly to get all the permits from the authorities (“and the first answer was always ‘it can’t be done’) and we continue to do so”.

The Bitpanda Group has obtained registrations with the financial authorities of various countries, starting with Austria and France, and was among the first crypto companies to proceed with registration with the Oam (Brokerage Agents Organization), in the register established by the Ministry of finances. In addition, it holds the PSD2 license and the MiFID 2 license. The company becomes profitable already in 2016. Revenues in 2021 increased 7 times. The business model: does not apply account maintenance, withdrawal, administrative, or exchange fees. A spread is applied between the buy and sell price on each transaction made on the platform.

In 2022 it is approaching the milestone of 4 million customers. “They can invest 24/7 with an App or on their desktop, paying by credit card, debit card or bank transfer”. In total, it raises 500 million euros in funding. Among its investors Speedinvest, LeadBlock Partners, Jump Capital, Alan Howard and Redo Ventures and Valar Ventures, the fund of Peter Tiel. “We have received a vote of confidence from some of the world‘s leading technology investors.”

Sustainable growth and difficulties

It has opened 10 talent hubs throughout Europe: headquarters in Vienna, then Milan, Amsterdam, Barcelona, ​​Berlin, Bucharest, Dublin, Krakow, London, Madride Zurich. “Our goal was not to create a unicorn but an ever better product and have sustainable growth from day one.” The difficulties were many. “Growing up meant radically changing the way we worked together when we started. As CEO, I can’t be involved in every project we’re working on, so I have to trust my team.”

And after hiring – according to some sources – more than a thousand people, with fantastic welfare policies (unlimited holidays, 2 Recharge Breaks, 20 weeks of parental leave and the possibility of working from anywhere up to 60 days a year) at the end June Bitpanda announced a layoff plan. “Market sentiment has changed dramatically in recent months. And our team’s growth rate has been too high: a mistake. We are back to 730 people. This has taught us that sustainable growth is not enough. You also need to make sure. How fast you hire people is sustainable and we’ve learned that the hard way. As a growing company, we were experiencing growing problems. “

Erich Demuth will be in Turin at the Italian Tech Week. He will talk about the democratization of the financial markets. “Financial education is the cornerstone and key to the financial world, simplistic as it may seem. For anyone trying to take control of their financial life it is the single most important step they can take. The old formula for financial stability it is slowly becoming obsolete and falling behind is not an option. “

To startup founders: “Focus on the product. Hire smart people who are able to get things done and who aren’t afraid to stand up to you. Make sustainable and long-term plans, but remain flexible to modify them if necessary.” Thus was born Bitpanda, which is basically a good name for a startup. “We were looking for a word that included” bit “to emphasize that we are a tech company and that we relate to the whole world of digital assets, as opposed to” coin “, which is very cryptocentric. Then we added ‘panda’ because it is easy to remember, easy to write. And it’s fun too. “