Denon just announced 5 new AV amplifier models including the new flagship model AVC-A1H at CEDIA in the United States! It is known that the 5 new models all support HDMI 2.1 specifications and 8K transparent transmission. In addition to Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced and Auro 3D sound effects, the new series has added Sony 360 Reality Audio support for the first time. Movie sound!

Officials claim that all 5 AV amplifiers have built-in Audyssey sound field correction function. As for the high-end models, Dirac Live sound field calibration technology is added for the first time, making the sound orientation more plastic! The new flagship model AVC-A1H is the successor model of the commemorative A110, which can connect 4 sets of subwoofers at the same time and support 7.4.6 playback format! Its 7-input and 3-output HDMI supports both HDMI 2.1 and 8K transmission. In particular, it has 4 sets of balanced XLR outputs, which has more playability in connection! The Denon AVC-A1H is scheduled to launch in early 2023, with a price target of US$6,500, which translates to about HK$51,000! For details, please refer to the graphic report of the news center!

