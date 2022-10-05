Home Technology Denon AVC-A1H Brand New Flagship AV Amplifier Appeared at CEDIA Exhibition in USA｜Video Information
Technology

Denon AVC-A1H Brand New Flagship AV Amplifier Appeared at CEDIA Exhibition in USA｜Video Information

by admin
Denon AVC-A1H Brand New Flagship AV Amplifier Appeared at CEDIA Exhibition in USA｜Video Information

Denon just announced 5 new AV amplifier models including the new flagship model AVC-A1H at CEDIA in the United States! It is known that the 5 new models all support HDMI 2.1 specifications and 8K transparent transmission. In addition to Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced and Auro 3D sound effects, the new series has added Sony 360 Reality Audio support for the first time. Movie sound!

Officials claim that all 5 AV amplifiers have built-in Audyssey sound field correction function. As for the high-end models, Dirac Live sound field calibration technology is added for the first time, making the sound orientation more plastic! The new flagship model AVC-A1H is the successor model of the commemorative A110, which can connect 4 sets of subwoofers at the same time and support 7.4.6 playback format! Its 7-input and 3-output HDMI supports both HDMI 2.1 and 8K transmission. In particular, it has 4 sets of balanced XLR outputs, which has more playability in connection! The Denon AVC-A1H is scheduled to launch in early 2023, with a price target of US$6,500, which translates to about HK$51,000! For details, please refer to the graphic report of the news center!

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch the above article with friends?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”

See also  [Field Information]Can all hand switches be DLC?The new XBox Elite is not included

You may also like

CD Projekt Red confirms Traitor 2077 sequel and...

Another new PS4 emulator released, Obliteration for both...

Gotham Knights Is A Familiar But Funny Superhero...

Respect for the franchise and a good multiplayer...

Elden Ring has sold 12 million copies –...

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 is released and...

The story of the five robots that Ferrari...

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 is released and...

The old scooter will turn into electric

Gotham Knights Is A Familiar But Funny Superhero...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy