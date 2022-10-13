The Denon AVC-X3800H officially registered in Hong Kong is a 9.4-channel home theater amplifier that supports up to 11.4-channel processing! The new machine was originally developed by Denon’s audio master, Mr. Shinichi Yamauchi. It can be seen that Denon attaches great importance to this work! AVC-X3800H follows Denon’s consistent sound concept, uses 8 32bit DACs to process sound effects, and uses independent power supplies for the front and rear stages to reduce interference! As for the enhanced aluminum radiator, it also helps to improve the cooling speed and core stability of the fuselage! The new amplifier supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, Auro 3D, and 6 sets of HDMI inputs support 8K/60p and 4K/120p signal input, and 2 sets of HDMI output power supply has been increased from 200mA to 300mA to enhance long distance Transmission stability! In addition, the new machine is expected to add the paid version of Dirac Live space correction function in 2023! As for our upcoming experience event for X3800H, if you want to know its real performance, remember to pay attention to our upcoming experience event information!

