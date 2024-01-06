The Return of the Mini Stereo: Denon Introduces the CEOL RCD-N12

Thirty years ago, almost every home had a mini-stereo system, often in a champagne color. The mini-stereo was a staple of many kitchens, often supplemented by a Bluetooth speaker of the day. In recent years, Denon and other companies have tried to revitalize the old mini stereo systems by combining them with modern technology.

The latest addition to this trend is the Denon CEOL RCD-N12, or CEOL 12. The system is designed to be simple, square, and discreet, with connectivity options including Denon’s own wireless HEOS system, radio, Airplay 2, Spotify, Bluetooth, optical input, and a built-in CD player and media device connectivity.

For those looking to use it as a soundbar replacement, the CEOL RCD-N12 offers HDMI connectivity. For Hi-Fi users, the system also includes a built-in turntable preamp for MM pickups, a preamp output for stereo amps and subwoofers, and is even certified by Roon, a high-end audiophile playback software.

When it comes to sound quality, the CEOL RCD-N12 does not disappoint. Despite having relatively few watts to work with, the system delivers a punchy bass, detailed and airy treble, and reasonable tonal coherence. The system also offers the ability to connect a NAS device or a headphone output.

The Denon CEOL RCD-N12 is a neat, compact, and functional all-in-one system, but it comes with a price tag of £650. While some may feel the price is a little on the high side, the system’s flexibility and sound quality make it a compelling option for those looking for a modern take on the classic mini-stereo system.

Overall, the CEOL RCD-N12 offers a level of flexibility that’s hard to ignore, looks great, and can be operated by everyone in the home. It’s a sound that most people will enjoy, and for those willing to invest, it’s a very flexible all-in-one system.

