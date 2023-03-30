Home Technology Denon will launch Denon Home Wireless Surround Sound Starter Kit in Japan in March｜Soundbar Information
Denon will launch the Denon Home starter kit in Japan at the end of this month: it includes a Soundbar 550 and a pair of Denon Home 150. The two speakers in the combination are consistent with the specifications of the earlier independent release version, among which the Soundbar 550 can support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, with HDMI eARC and corresponding optical fiber connection! In addition to being used as rear speakers, a pair of Denon Home 150 can also be used as independent smart speakers! In addition to supporting basic Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth connections, you can also use the HEOS mobile app to directly perform various advanced operations on Denon Home speakers, which is extremely convenient to use! At present, it is known that the price of the set is about HK$7,200, which is obviously much cheaper than buying independently! It is expected to attract many novice players to try their hand at it!

