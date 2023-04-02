With the C65, Voltero offers a classic USB-C charger. With 65W, this has a very decent performance. In theory, this is even able to charge the Voltero power stations that have already been tested on Techtest, even if I would only recommend this to a limited extent for obvious reasons.

Let’s take a look at the Voltero C65 in the test. How good is this? What is the efficiency and is PPS supported?

The Voltero C65 is a fairly classic USB C charger. This is based on a plug-in power supply design and is made of matt black plastic.

This is nothing “special”, but the quality is completely ok. This is cleanly worked, without stains or the like.

The charger measures 54 x 40 x 29 mm and weighs 86g. These are average values ​​for a 65W charger.

The Voltero C65 has a USB C port.

USB C – Power Delivery 65W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3,25A

We have a classic USB C port with Power Delivery. Thanks to the power of up to 65W, it is not only well equipped for smartphones, but also for devices such as tablets and notebooks.

Yes, you can easily charge notebooks like the Dell XPS 13 or Apple MacBook Pro 13 M1 with this charger.

20.3V?

Very exciting, the C65 offers as advertised:

5V/3A

9V/3A

12V/3A

15V/3A

20V/3,25A

In addition, the charger also offers a 20.3V stage (at 3.3A) for end devices. I’ve never seen a 20.3V power delivery stage.

I don’t know of any device that can do anything with this, and it doesn’t hurt either. She’s just there.

PPS

Fortunately, the Voltero C65 supports the PPS standard.

3.3-11V bei 4A

This is a nice and relatively large PPS tier. The Voltero V65 can charge the Samsung S23 Ultra with approx. 36W. A 5A stage would be required for the full 45W.

stress test

I loaded the C65 at 65W for 6 hours.

The charger survived this without any problems. The heat development was at an unproblematic level at 6x degrees.

tension stability

Voltage stability is not overly important to a USB charger’s performance as long as everything stays within limits.

However, a more stable voltage on the USB ports is already a quality feature.

That looks really good! The tension stability of the C65 is above average, far above average! This speaks for sensible electronics.

Lade time

Expected loading speed Apple iPads +++ Apple iPhones +++ Apple MacBooks ++ Google Pixel +++ Huawei Smartphones + OnePlus Smartphones + Realme Smartphones + Samsung Galaxy Smartphones („S“ Serie) ++ Windows Notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS, etc.) +

+++ = “perfect” maximum possible loading speed to be expected

++ = very high loading speed to be expected

+ = brisk loading speed to be expected

0 = “Standard” loading speed to be expected

– = Expect slow loading speed

— = not compatible or only suitable to a very limited extent

Let’s talk about the expected charging speed of the Voltero C65 in combination with various end devices.

Thanks to the 65W power according to the Power Delivery Standard, the Voltero C65 is ideal for various Apple devices. So you can charge the iPhone 14 Pro, iPad Pro and also the smaller MacBook Pros at full speed.

The charger is also very well suited for the Pixel 6 and 7 thanks to PPS.

However, since we “only” have a PPS level of up to 4A (which in itself is already above average), Samsung S smartphones, if supported, are charged with a maximum of 36W. 45W charging with the S23 Ultra, for example, is not quite possible here.

efficiency

Finally, let’s talk about the efficiency of the C65. Efficiency describes the relationship between power consumption and ultimately usable power.

The efficiency of the Voltero C65 is pleasingly strong! 85.3% minimum is really good for a 65W charger! 91.4% at the maximum is simply strong!

You won’t find much better efficiency in any 65W charger.

Conclusion

At first glance, the Voltero C65 is a very classic and normal 65W USB C charger. However, in detail this shows a very good idea!

PPS support with up to 4A

A very good efficiency with 85.3-91.4%

Excellent tension stability

The 65W USB C port with PPS makes the C65 perfect for 95% of all smartphones, tablets and even many notebooks. So you can charge all Apple smartphones and tablets at full speed on the Voltero C65 and even the smaller notebooks.

Basically, the C65 is also very well suited for the Samsung S series smartphones, where it can achieve a maximum charging current of 36W, provided that the smartphone supports it.

So if a 1-port USB C charger and 65W is enough for you, then the Voltero C65 is recommended!