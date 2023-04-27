Home » Design quiz games without worry GPT for Google Forms – PCM
Design quiz games without worry GPT for Google Forms – PCM

Google Forms

GPT for Google Forms is a handy tool if you need to create a quiz game. It uses AI models such as ChatGPT to automatically generate answers to questions for users, and can automatically find the correct answer, saving a lot of time for data collection.

Install GPT for Google Forms:click here

“GPT for Google Forms” is a plug-in program for Google Workspace, you can find it by searching in Google Workspace Marketplace. After the installation is complete, enter Google Forms, an icon of the plug-in will appear on the top right, click it to start it.

“GPT for Google Forms” can be used directly without setting an OpenAI API key.

After the plug-in is activated, the “GPT for Google Forms” interface will appear in the lower right corner of the browser. It supports single-choice questions, tick multiple-choice questions, and drop-down menus. After the user enters the question and enters how many optional answers there are, they can press the “Generate choices” button at the bottom of the interface to let AI generate the answer. When generating multiple-choice questions, you can also specify how many correct answers there are. The user can provide the correct answer, and if not, the AI ​​will automatically find the correct answer to create options.

After generating, click “Add to form” to automatically set the question and answer to Google Forms.

“GPT for Google Forms” supports the generation of Chinese question and answer questions, but it should be noted that it is also limited by the data date of ChatGPT, too recent questions may generate incorrect answers.

