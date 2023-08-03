Design Tool “Bentos” Allows Users to Create their Own Virtual Apple Store

This design tool has interpreted the Apple style perfectly!

Bentos offers a unique experience to fans of the Apple Store

Bentos is the latest app created by Michael Steeber focused on the Apple Store for iPhone and iPad. This new app turns you into a creative power Experiment with Apple Store layouts and build your own virtual Apple Store where you can add accessories like counters, shelves, and drawers, as well as add products like phones, watches, and tablets.

According to the “Tabletops” newsletter, Steeber explained that “Bentos is a design tool, it is an empty canvas for your imagination. It’s work, it’s a toy, it’s whatever you want it to be. I built Bentos because I wanted it to exist and now I want to share it with you.”

To start the design process, which is completely custom, Bentos offers two different sizes for Apple Store screens. This experience allows you to choose from different background styles, add your own images to create a display or what would be a truly unique retail display, adjusting the position, rotation, stock and even the style of the items you would like to merchandise.

Also, if you have knowledge on how to work with 3D modeling software like Blender, you can import accessories and custom products to create entirely new designs.

Bentos also includes pre-loaded templates and a built-in asset library to help you get started and spark your imagination. After choosing the template for the screen of your virtual store, which in a way would be the main facade, from there you can download from the library sample backgrounds, graphic panels, accessories and additional products that you can view on said commercial screen.

One idea is that you can recreate many of the actual displays or facades found in the first Apple Store or those considered the best in the world OR you can dare to play a little and build something totally new that goes with you and that surprises.

Another feature of Bentos is that once you’ve created your custom Apple Store screen, you can preview it in augmented reality and share it with the world. It can be shared as an AR Quick Look file, ZIP files, as still image snapshots, and even as a video tour with friends and colleagues. If it is of your interest, you can also share with other users a fully editable copy for their design.

In this way, imagine that you can display the facade and sales window of your virtual store very giant and with your fingers move the products, locate the accessories and make the changes that you think are convenient.

If you’re up for playing with Bentos, the app is available on the App Store as a completely free download with no in-app purchases.

