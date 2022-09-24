Home Technology Design Yourself with Kojima Productions and NASA’s New Watch – Gamereactor
Kojima Productions has found a new partner at NASA. The two are working together on a product, and for those hoping this will be a new game, unfortunately, it’s not, it’s the watch.

Called the Space Ludence, and created by Anicorn, the watch was designed as a limited-edition watch with both the Kojima Productions style and the NASA logo embroidered on the body.

“ANICORN is proud to present a once-in-a-lifetime collaborative timepiece – SPACE LUDENS, an epic partnership inspired by Ludens that asserts creativity, imagination, and gaming elements in culture,” the anime said on Twitter.

“ANICORN designed the space LUDENS with Kojima Productions, using the NASA logo as one of the design themes, which fits perfectly with the concept of ‘bringing fun into an unknown universe’.

“This timepiece was fundamentally inspired by the Ludens EVA (Extra Vehicle Activity) creative suit.

“Ludens is the logo and mascot of Kojima Productions, designed by Yoji Shinkawa, and was originally born out of the idea of ​​astronauts exploring digital space.

The watch itself is set to drop around 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST on September 27. The exact price of the timepiece has not been announced.
