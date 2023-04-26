Home » Designed for Portable Game Consoles, AMD Announces Ryzen Z1 Series APUs
Designed for Portable Game Consoles, AMD Announces Ryzen Z1 Series APUs

AMD Ryzen Z1 APU Series

After Asus released ROG Ally, a portable computer game console, and several running scores leaked out on Geekbench, AMD finally officially released the APU Ryzen Z1 series APU designed for portable game consoles, which provides excellent portability and Battery staying power.

The Ryzen Z1 series APU currently has two models, Ryzen Z1 Extreme and Z1, the former is equipped with an 8-core 16-thread Zen4 architecture processor and up to 12 RDNA3 architecture GPU cores, a total of 24MB cache, and an image processing speed of 8.6 TFLOPS; and The latter is equipped with a 6-core 12-thread Zen4 architecture processor, and 4 RDNA3 architecture GPU cores, a total of 22MB of cache at all levels, and an image processing capability of about 1/3 of the Z1 Extreme’s 2.8 TFLOPS. In contrast, the highest image processing capability of Nintendo Switch, the most popular portable game console, is only 0.4 TFLOPS.

The Ryzen Z1 series APU supports USB4 to connect external storage devices with high-speed transmission and screen display. It also supports the latest LPDDR5 and LPDDR5X memory, providing high efficiency and low latency.

Users can also turn on AMD Radeon Super Resolution 2 super resolution, Radeon Chill self-adjusting energy saving, Radeon Image Sharpening image sharpening and AMD Link through the “AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition” software to improve game performance, experience and battery life.

AMD lists the performance of a series of games. With Ryzen Z1 Extreme at 1080p resolution and low quality settings, the average of “Red Dead Redemption 2” is 47.9fps, “GTA V” has an average of 89.3fps, “Forza Horizon” 4″ has 121.7fps. “SC: GO” can display 162.1fps with Highest Detail and FXAA turned on.

Since the Ryzen Z1 series APU is still based on the x86 architecture, it is fully compatible with Windows 11. In addition to supporting Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to play hundreds of games for free, users can also natively use the most popular social platforms and productivity applications as a Part quasi-notebook use. Ryzen Z1 series APUs also feature intelligent power management technology to provide long battery life for gaming and application usage.

Asus has announced that it will hold a ROG Ally conference on May 11, at which time we will be able to learn more about the practical application scenarios of the Ryzen Z1 series APU.

