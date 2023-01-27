“Hotel Renovator” is a hotel renovation simulation game. Players can unleash their creativity to design the hotel of their dreams, turn a dilapidated hotel into a vacation paradise, manage new facilities, design tailor-made exquisite rooms, and use more than 2,000 home designs. Create extraordinary destinations that put the golden age to shame.

important features

Vigorously demolish

You have inherited a dilapidated, dilapidated old hotel. Everyone else has given up hope, but you sense a burst of extraordinary potential here. Before you can reveal how beautiful the hotel really is, you’ll have to destroy every obscurity. Pick up tools, tear off wallpaper, tear down floors, break walls, and bring in new.

wholeheartedly designed

Express yourself, tailor-made! Modern, vintage, cozy, funky…the possibilities are endless here! More than 2,000 kinds of utensils, lighting, curtains, carpets, paintings, materials and colors allow you to decorate the hotel in your own style.

investment management

The higher the level you maintain, the more money you make. Invest in amenities and attractions to make your hotel stand out. Buy an old pool or restaurant to attract more guests! Meet guest needs, keep rooms tidy, and fix problems quickly. If the guest leaves a good impression, they will give you a five-star review!

touching story

Satisfy the needs of various VIP customers in the story mode, and discover the secret history of the family hotel in the process. If you want to test your interior design skills among discerning guests and challenges, this is the place to be. Whether you can make a name for yourself in the hotel industry depends on you!

