“Destiny 2” announced the final chapter of “Age of Light” “Final Form” teaser video is expected to reveal more information “Destiny 2” on 8/22

“Destiny 2” announced the final chapter of “Age of Light” “Final Form” teaser video is expected to reveal more information “Destiny 2” on 8/22

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE)’s Bungie studio announced the large-scale online shooting game “Destiny 2 (Destiny 2)” (PS4/PS5/Xbox One / Xbox Series X / PC) “Destiny 2: Final Form” teaser trailer.

According to the official statement, players will be able to dive deep into the free-to-play Destiny 2 game world, experience rewarding first-person shooter combat, explore the mysteries of the solar system, and unleash elemental skills against powerful enemies. Create your own Guardian and collect unique weapons, armor and gear to customize your look and playstyle. Players can experience the cinematic storyline of Destiny 2 alone or with friends, join other Guardians on challenging co-op missions, or battle friends in various PvP modes.

“Destiny 2: Final Form” is expected to release more information on August 22, 2023.

