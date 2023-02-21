Following Bungie’s 2021 lawsuit, a court has now ruled that Destiny 2 cheat seller AimJunkies and its parent company Phoenix Digital violated the DMCA’s anti-circumvention provisions.

Software creator James May, who made Destiny 2 cheats for AimJunkies, bypassed Bungie’s technical precautions, a judge agreed. Furthermore, even though May was not directly employed by AimJunkies, its parent company was still held responsible because the cheat software was made for it.

In the end, Bungie took home a total of $4,296,222. Additionally, AimJunkies is now expected to be blocked from participating in similar events, as Bungie passes the decision on to a federal judge, who will be required to approve a related ban.

Last September, AimJunkies filed a countersuit, arguing that Bungie also violated the DMCA by bypassing cheatware security measures. However, based on this decision, the claim may be dismissed.

Thanks, VGC.