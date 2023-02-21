Home Technology Destiny 2 cheat provider ordered to pay Bungie millions – Destiny 2: Lightfall
Technology

Destiny 2 cheat provider ordered to pay Bungie millions – Destiny 2: Lightfall

by admin
Destiny 2 cheat provider ordered to pay Bungie millions – Destiny 2: Lightfall

Following Bungie’s 2021 lawsuit, a court has now ruled that Destiny 2 cheat seller AimJunkies and its parent company Phoenix Digital violated the DMCA’s anti-circumvention provisions.

Software creator James May, who made Destiny 2 cheats for AimJunkies, bypassed Bungie’s technical precautions, a judge agreed. Furthermore, even though May was not directly employed by AimJunkies, its parent company was still held responsible because the cheat software was made for it.

In the end, Bungie took home a total of $4,296,222. Additionally, AimJunkies is now expected to be blocked from participating in similar events, as Bungie passes the decision on to a federal judge, who will be required to approve a related ban.

Last September, AimJunkies filed a countersuit, arguing that Bungie also violated the DMCA by bypassing cheatware security measures. However, based on this decision, the claim may be dismissed.

What do you think of it?

Thanks, VGC.

See also  4K HD capture! Elgato HD60 X video capture card experience! - Hong Kong Sina

You may also like

“Deep Death Dungeon Darkness” copy of the new...

“Automotive I/O: Bridging Minds”, the world of mobility...

Ubisoft’s ‘Mousetrap’ System Cracks Down on Rainbow Six...

“Automotive I/O: Bridging Minds”, the world of mobility...

Microsoft and Nintendo reached an agreement, the well-known...

Marvel’s Avengers co-creative director says it’s “a challenging...

PIT26 Motorsports builds Mercedes-AMG G63 new extended Pick-up...

Two months remain to decide Spid’s future. What...

Polymega retro analog console is getting a free...

The best part of your life

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy