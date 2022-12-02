Home Technology Destiny 2 crossover with Assassin’s Creed
Destiny 2 crossover with Assassin’s Creed

Bungie is no stranger to bringing the odd crossover to Destiny 2 lately, as Fortnite didn’t crossover with the sci-fi shooter until late summer, adding inspired cosmetics to both games. Well, to follow up on that, Bungie is now working with Ubisoft to bring Assassin’s Creed cosmetics to Destiny 2 and Destiny 2 cosmetics to Assassin.

In Destiny 2, Assassin’s Creed gear will be available in the Eververse store starting December 6, when the next season begins. It will include three unique armor decoration sets (one for each Guardian class), inspired by what appears to be Assassin, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and the original Assassin’s outfits (Warlock appears to be getting Altair-style gear, as a Hunter players, this does make me very jealous).

On the other hand, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla players can also look forward to some Destiny 2 items arriving in the game for the first time on December 6, including a character pack that adds armor sets, swords, and scout skins and mount skins. There will also be a weapons pack that includes “four unique spins of Destiny’s iconic subclasses, each with their own in-game perks and custom effects.”

You can get a glimpse of the crossover in the teaser image below.

