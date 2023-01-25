Bungie has announced that the new version that caused Destiny 2 to crash last night is now live, and the game’s servers are back online.

As pointed out in a tweet, we’re told that to ensure no Triumph, Seal, or Exotic Catalyst quests lose progress, all accounts have been scaled back to where they were before the hotfix went live last night, at approximately 5:00 PM GMT / 6:00 PM CET。

This means that if you played Destiny 2 before Destiny 2 went offline (between 17:00-20:00 GMT), you will need to pick it up and redo what you did during that time anything. Again, this includes repurchasing items from the Eververse – though luckily all player silver will revert to this as well.

It should be noted that Bungie has warned that some rare engrams (blue) will continue to drop, and this will be addressed in a future update.