Destiny 2 just had a night of nightmares – Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Destiny 2 just had a night of nightmares – Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

After an absolutely disastrous night, Destiny 2 is still unplayable at the time of writing. Live play is down because the servers are all down, and Bungie is dealing with an issue that is causing all kinds of problems for players.

This comes after a recent general hotfix that seemed to cause bugs when publishing to live games that removed progress in various areas. This includes Strange Victories, Seals, and Catalysts.

Bungie first noticed the issue shortly after the fix went live, announcing that it would be taking the game offline. It’s been over 12 hours now, and there’s still no indication of when Destiny 2 will be live and playable again.

However, Bungie said it is continuing testing to determine the issue. The developer notes that the game is expected to come back to life at 11:00/12:00 GMT (12:00/13:00 CET), although this is subject to change. Looking forward to more information.

