Destiny 2 launches Epic’s free holiday mystery game

Holiday Sales Kick Off on Epic Games Store

The holiday season is in full swing, and that means one thing for gamers – deals, deals, and more deals. Not long after the Black Friday sale, the digital market is buzzing with holiday sales, and Epic Games Store is not one to be left out.

Epic Games Store has kicked off its holiday sales with a bang, offering plenty of deals to choose from. However, the highlight of this week is the release of the free game, Destiny 2: Legacy Collection. This collection includes the Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, and The Witch Queen expansion packs for the popular shooter game.

But the freebies don’t stop there. This batch of free DLC for Destiny 2 will be available for free until December 20, and then the store will release another mysterious free game. This trend will continue until January 4th, with free games being released every day.

And if that wasn’t enough to get gamers excited, Epic Games Store is also offering an additional 33% discount on any purchase of $14.99 or more. This means that even items that may not seem like a great deal at first glance can be snagged for a steal when combined with this extra discount.

So, whether it’s free games or discounted purchases, there’s something for every gamer on the Epic Games Store this holiday season. Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals and get ready to stock up on some great games to enjoy during the festive season.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

