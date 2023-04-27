Destiny 2’s Guardians game returns next week – Destiny 2: Lightfall

Every spring or so, Bungie celebrates the three classes that make up Destiny 2 with an event called the Guardian Games. Now that we’re almost into May, the developer has revealed that the event will begin next week and will begin on May 2.

This year’s event will be similar to previous years and will require players to complete events and earn Crests representing the classes they play, all in an effort to earn the most Crests per class at the conclusion of the Games on May 23, hoping to be crowned this year’s champion. Essentially, it’s the same as House Cup in the Harry Potter universe.

This year’s event will see the return of The Title Void SMG, and will also see the introduction of the first Legendary Strand Scout RifleTaraxippos. It will also bring a new version of the Supremacy Crucible game mode, allowing players to queue up only with Guardians from their respective classes for some serious class-vs-class action. Of course, you can also earn Crests and Reputation for your class by participating in a range of other Destiny 2 activities (not just PvP activities).

Event Cards are also making their debut, meaning you’ll also be able to earn the rare Reveler title, assuming you’ve completed cards for Solstice, Festival of Lost, and The Dawning in the past year.

Guardian Games is a free event, which means you don’t even need Lightfall to access this content. The event will run until the end of Season 20 on May 23, so be sure to join and represent your class.