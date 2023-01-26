Those who invested heavily into the latest Destiny 2 Season (Season of Seraph) will no doubt be aware of the Easter Egg-like additions that can be found after getting the Revised: Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle and then smashing all 50 around the Solar System Strange glowing orb. Once you’ve done that, you can head into an interesting alcove in the action: the Seraph Station Exotic Mission, where after some platforming you’ll meet an Exo dog named Archie. Needless to say, this is a very welcome addition in the Destiny 2 community.

As for how Archangel came to be, in a recent panel interview, Senior Narrative Designer Nikko Stevens spoke to us about the origin of the robot dog and how it actually came from the art team.

“Archie was a salesman out of the art department,”Stevens said.“It’s another example of how ideas can really come out of nowhere, find traction and move forward. This stuff comes out of the art department. Rob Adams (art director) and his team stepped up to the When it was conceived, they were talking about how to make this Exo/robot dog. It was kind of like the beginning of it. Of course, once someone came out and said, “We want to make a robot dog,” everyone in the room was like, “Yes Yes, can we make a robot dog? “It caught people’s attention very quickly, and narratively, we wanted to support that, so we weaved it into the story of Ana and Rasputin and the story of Seraf Station. I would say the teams at Vanguard are all invested in something like this so the artists create the robot dog and then our investment and event designers figure out how the experience of unlocking the dog is going to work for the player and the moment Feel. Then the narrative sort of figured out what it meant in the story, and then we named it Archangel and Archie.

We’re told it’s a similar story to how Lightfall’s “Owlfish” came to fruition, and we’ll see it in full effect when the expansion arrives in late February.