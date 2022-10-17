news-main-body”>

Buying a mobile phone is indispensable for Double Eleven, and everyone may be confused about how to buy the most suitable one. One plus 10pro has been used for half a year, and one plus ACE Pro has been used for two months; one main machine and one backup machine. In fact, there is not much difference in the use experience between the two. Now the three or five thousand mobile phones are all over-performance. It is no problem to play various large games, not to mention video and chat. The difference is: the texture and overall user experience, the flagship model 10pro is slightly better in photography; the OnePlus AcePro is slightly better in heat control, battery life, fast charging, and gaming experience.

In terms of core configuration, OnePlus 10Pro is positioned as a digital flagship, using Snapdragon 8 chip + LPDDR5 + UFS3.1 + Sony IMX789 main camera + 5000 mAh battery, with 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging, with Hasselblad 2.0 mobile phone imaging system blessing, Samsung2 sees 120Hz high-brush flexible screen, LTPO2.0 technology, which can be adjusted freely from 1 to 120Hz.

OnePlus AcePro is positioned as the flagship of performance, using Snapdragon 8plus chip + LPDDR5 + UFS3.1 + SonyIMX766 main camera + 4800 mAh battery, using the long-life version of 150W super flash charging technology, 18 minutes to fully charge, the battery life is quite long lasting, a good day.

They are all officially designated machines for Peace Elite and League of Legends mobile games, but the Snapdragon 8Plus chip is better in performance and heat.

Today, I mainly want to talk about the imaging systems of the two. There are still some subtle differences in configuration and experience.

Image system configuration OnePlus 10 Pro

With Hasselblad 2.0 certification, it belongs to the first echelon in terms of the current camera level in the mobile phone market. Equipped with a 48-megapixel main camera + 50-megapixel ultra-wide and 8-megapixel telephoto lens solution, the main camera adopts the flagship IMX789 sensor, supports OIS optical image stabilization; also supports 8K24 frame, 4K120 frame video shooting, with video anti-shake function . It comes with more than 500 color optimizations, and supports Hasselblad professional color mode, Log mode, and 1 billion color functions. The video system is highly playable.

In professional mode, OnePlus 10pro not only has three master filters exclusive to Hasselblad 2.0 certification, but also XPAN mode, which can take ultra-wide and stylish photos. In addition, the slow motion photography has a higher frame rate than the ACE Pro 10pro.

ACE Pro

OnePlus ACE Pro uses a 50-megapixel SonyIMX766 main camera (supports optical image stabilization) + 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle (119.9°) lens + 2-megapixel (4 cm) macro lens, and the front lens is 16-megapixel.

The playability of the photography interface is similar to that of the 10pro, only the Hasselblad XPAN mode and three master filters are missing.

Real shot comparison

The following photos are all hand-held shots, the phone is straight out, and all are in automatic mode unless otherwise specified.

Group 1:

As can be seen from the picture below, the sky color of the two is still very different. It should be said that the 10pro is more natural.

ACEpro is slightly whitish in the rendering of the green leaves of the plant.

Group 2:

The 10pro’s colors are relatively sharper and the contrast is higher.

ACEpro

Group 3:

Group 4:

Group 5:

Group 6:

When automatic HDR is turned on, the 10Pro has a richer picture layering; the 10Pro will have less details in the dark parts. Although the dark details of the ACE Pro also have a sense of smearing, they will be brighter.

Group 7:

In HDR mode, the 10pro picture has a richer level of detail and more accurate color reproduction.

Group 8:

Group 9:

In terms of indoor still life, there is basically no difference in color reproduction and processing

Group 10:

In contrast and light processing, the 10pro is more natural.

Group 11:

Group 12:

Group 13:

ACE pro has a strong sense of smearing when dealing with neon lights.

Group 14:

In the night scene mode, the effect is very good, and the OnePlus AcePro has a good control of highlight suppression.

summary

I feel that the 10pro is slightly better than the 10pro in terms of camera strength, but the ACE pro’s direct photos are also very good when viewed alone. After all, the quality of the SonyIMX766 is there.

At present, the 12G+256G version, the ACE pro is about 3300, and the 10pro is about 4000. The difference between the two is 700 yuan. If you don’t particularly pursue photography and wireless charging, I think it is the first choice to start with the ACE pro.

The heat control of the ACE pro is really good, and the charging speed is faster, which is worth recommending.