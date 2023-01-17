news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

In our in-depth research with the developers behind the upcoming remaster, we gained a new perspective on the development. Silent Hill 2 is one of the most popular horror games of all time, and while the remake was handled by the Bloober team, the people behind the original were involved in its development.

Producer Moto Okamoto, concept artist Masahiro Ito, and composer Akira Yamaoka discuss the original and remake in a new IGN interview. Akira shared how he was tired of making music the same way as the original, but cherished its legacy and tried to preserve it. He emphasized that the music also creates emotion and nostalgia for the performers. We also got some interesting tidbits on how technology has changed since the Playstation 2 days. You can listen to the interview below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jwkd6umvP-Y

