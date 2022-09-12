MSI (hereinafter referred to as: MSI) will participate in the “2022 “ Tokyo Game Show 2022 」！ In addition to displaying the latest gaming models at the booth, events linked to Twitter will also be held!

MSI booth details released!

MSI will exhibit for four days from September 15th (Thursday) to September 18th (Sunday), 2022. The booth will feature desktop PCs and the latest gaming machines assembled for Tokyo Game Show 2022.

In addition to the latest model “Titan GT77 12U” of the top series “GT” of MSI gaming laptops, there are also “Aegis Ti5 12VTE-046JP” equipped with gaming knobs and gaming chair “MAG CH130X”. product lineup.

During September 17 (Sat) and 18 (Sun), 2022, go to the MSI booth and follow the official Twitter of MSI COMPUTER JAPAN (@msicomputerjp) and MSI JAPAN official Twitter (@MSI_JP) of the mobile phone screen to the staff to see, you can get the surrounding small objects!

Judging from the silhouette, it may be related to the MSI character who recently surpassed the MSI laptop character “Meixing Mei”.Lucky“Related peripherals! ?

From September 17th (Saturday) to 22nd (Thursday), 2022, defeat the Jade Silver Dragon in the Steam version of “Monster Hunter Rise Dawn” trial version to participate in the luxurious lucky draw!

MSI sells a number of recommended models that have been confirmed to work with the Steam version of Monster Hunter Rising Dawn. At the 2021 Tokyo Game Show, Xiaobian also played games on ultra-wide curved monitors in advance.

Challenge keyboard and mouse! Steam version “Monster Hunter Rise” play report!

Host a stage event with guests!

During the stage event on the general public day held on September 17 (Sat) and 18 (Sun), 2022, voice actress and actor Tomomi Washumi (@jiena_gaim), もぃもぃ( of SunSister, a professional e-sports team@moimoi_monet) and VTuber beauty メイ (@mei_mihoshi) Try out the Steam version of “Monster Hunter Rise Daybreak” trial version together!

In addition, there are also MSI special consultant Takahiro Shimizu (@Shimizu_OC)Overclocking Demonstration Using Liquid Nitrogenand other various activities.

In addition, to commemorate the participation in the East Game Show 2022, the MSI store will launch a limited-time offer from September 1st (Thursday) to 29th (Thursday), 2022!

For details, please refer to the MSI official website for confirmation.