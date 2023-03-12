Can a smartphone app identify malicious moles? The Med-Uni Graz has provided the evidence and certifies the application of the start-up “SkinScreener” to be highly accurate.

The earlier skin cancer is detected, the greater the chance of recovery. With the help of a mobile phone app developed in Graz, suspicious areas of skin and moles can be scanned and the risk assessed – with 95 percent accuracy, as the Medical University of Graz announced on Thursday. The app was tested there in a clinical study.

Behind the “SkinScreener” app from the Graz software developer medaia is a team of doctors and technicians who rely on artificial intelligence for the early detection of skin cancer. The app’s artificial neural network evaluates the pictures taken by the mobile phone camera of the affected skin areas and shows the risk in the three traffic light colors. Depending on the result, a visit to the dermatologist or further control is recommended.

In the study at the Graz University Clinic for Dermatology, the diagnostic and risk-based accuracy of the neural networks used in the app was evaluated. More than 1100 skin lesions from 238 patients who came to the clinic for a routine skin cancer check-up or to have a skin abnormality (lesions) removed were examined. In addition to the experienced eyes of two dermatologists and histological findings, the algorithm based on artificial intelligence also played a role. The risk assessment of the algorithm was rated as “correct” if it corresponded to the assessment of both dermatologists or an existing histology.

The smartphone as a dermatologist Research has been going on for a long time on apps for the early detection of skin cancer. The Styrian app "SkinScreener" makes people sit up and take notice with an alleged hit rate of 98 percent.

According to the University Clinic for Dermatology and Venereology, the study results delivered a promising result: the two algorithms have a sensitivity and specificity of over 95 percent. This means that they correctly identified more than 95 percent of the respective “skin samples” (sensitivity) and recognized whether one is not ill (specificity). “The probability that skin cancer will actually be detected by using the algorithm is very high and once again speaks for the use of artificial intelligence in medicine,” Teresa Maria Kränke from the University Clinic for Dermatology and Venereology, Med Uni Graz, summarized the results together. The “SkinScreener” can easily be used at home, but does not replace regular examinations by a dermatologist.

