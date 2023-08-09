Detective Pikachu Lightning Returns: A New Trailer and Game Content Revealed at Pokémon Presents

“Detective Pikachu Lightning Returns” Unveils New Trailer and Game Content at Pokémon Presents Conference

Today, at the “Pokémon Presents” online conference, Creatures Inc. and The Pokémon Company presented an exciting new trailer and game content for their latest creation, “Detective Pikachu Lightning Returns.”

This highly-anticipated game takes place in the vibrant city of “Lyme City,” where humans and Pokémon coexist harmoniously. Players will assume the roles of Tim and Pikachu, the renowned “detective partners” of Lyme City, who are on a mission to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of Tim’s father, Harry. Along their journey, they stumble upon a perplexing “gem theft” incident, which serves as the catalyst for their adventure into unraveling a greater mystery.

In “Detective Pikachu Lightning Returns,” Tim and Pikachu must work together to solve the various incidents that unfold in the city. To progress in the game, players must gather testimonies and gather evidence in their “reasoning notebook.” By carefully investigating the crime scenes and interacting with both humans and Pokémon, players can collect vital clues that will aid them in solving each intricate case.

One of the key gameplay mechanics is the ability to gather intelligence. Not only can Tim interview humans for information, but Pikachu can also communicate with Pokémon to gather their insights. Each Pokémon has its own unique abilities that can be utilized during investigations. For example, Katie, with her exceptional sense of smell, can track scents and aid in locating important clues.

To ensure that players do not get stuck during their investigations, “Detective Pikachu Lightning Returns” offers several helpful features. The game includes the “Pikachu Tips” system, which allows players to seek hints from Pikachu when they encounter difficult situations. Additionally, during reasoning or on-site inspections, players can activate the “Show Correct Answer” function to progress through the game smoothly.

Fans of this exciting detective adventure will be delighted to know that “Detective Pikachu Lightning Returns” is set to launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 6. Prepare to immerse yourself in the captivating world of Pokémon and join Tim and Pikachu on their quest to uncover the truth behind the mysterious incidents of Lyme City.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

