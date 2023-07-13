Detonation FocusMe Enters VALORANT Game Changers Tournament

Detonation FocusMe, a professional e-sports team operated by Detonation Co., Ltd., is set to participate in the upcoming official VALORANT tournament. The team will be competing in the VALORANT Game Changers Japan 2023 Split 1, which is scheduled to start on July 14, 2023.

The VALORANT Game Changers event is organized by Riot Games and aims to provide a platform for female players to showcase their skills and compete at a professional level. The Japan 2023 Split 1 tournament will feature a three-day qualifying event, from July 14 to 16, with the top four winning teams advancing to the main stage on July 30.

Detonation FocusMe’s decision to recruit players for the VALORANT Game Changers division aligns with Riot Games’ commitment to building a diverse and highly inclusive community. The team believes in the importance of supporting and growing diverse communities within the gaming industry. This tournament will mark the first stage for the VALORANT Game Changers division since its announcement in March 2023.

A total of 25 teams will be participating in the VALORANT Game Changers Japan 2023 Split 1 tournament. The teams have been divided into four groups: Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D. The top four teams from the double-elimination tournament will qualify for the main stage.

The prize money for the tournament is set at 1 million yen. Fans can show their support for Detonation FocusMe by following the team on Twitter (@team_detonation) and the social media accounts of the players.

Detonation FocusMe’s participation in the VALORANT Game Changers Japan 2023 Split 1 tournament highlights the growing presence and impact of female players in the competitive gaming scene. The team is ready to showcase their skills and compete against other talented teams in the tournament.

Stay tuned for updates and results from the VALORANT Game Changers Japan 2023 Split 1 tournament as Detonation FocusMe aims to make its mark in the world of competitive VALORANT gaming.

