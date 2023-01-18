Say what you will about David Cage’s writing, but there’s no doubt that Quantic Dream’s focus on highly cinematic games with quick events makes them great for anyone looking to get lost in the story and/or not for complex controls Very tempting for anyone who is particularly satisfied. This seems to give their game a longer tail than many others, which is another example of what we have received today.

Quantic Dream sent us a press release stating that Detroit: Become Human has now sold over 2.5 million copies on PC and over 8 million across all platforms. Even more impressive, the game hit the 6 million copies milestone back in July 2021, so it’s sold about 2 million copies since then. This is quite a feat considering the game first launched on PS4 in 2018. We’ll see if Star Wars Eclipse can reach even greater heights when it launches sometime in the future.