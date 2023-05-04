Dev Kits of the Pro version are to be distributed to the first developers

The PlayStation 5 Pro is in the starting blocks. According to media reports, the first developers will be supplied with dev kits in the coming months. But we will probably have to wait a little longer until the final release.

Well-informed industry insider Tom Henderson has said that a PS5 Pro will be developed “with 100 percent certainty” by Sony. That fact wouldn’t really come as a surprise. After all, the previous generation of consoles has already received a stronger Pro version. A look at the planned release date is much more exciting.

Accordingly, dev kits for the planned PS5 Pro should be delivered to the first manufacturers within the next few months so that they can work with them. According to the report, Sony will initially supply its own Playstation studios. Third-party providers will follow towards the end of 2023.

There will probably be some time between the distribution of the Dev Kits and the release. According to Henderson, a release can be expected in the fourth quarter of 2024. Appropriate for the Christmas business, when the demand for game consoles is particularly high. However, specific details are still unclear. We can’t wait to see how big the difference in performance between an ordinary PS5 and the PS5 Pro will be.

In the meantime, Sony is said to be releasing another console. Namely a PS5 with a removable drive, which can be easily connected to the console via USB-C if required. Such a design would greatly simplify production. The PS5 with a removable drive is expected to be released later this year. Probably sometime in September 2023.