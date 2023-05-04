Develhope and Amazon launch scholarships for developers from Campania and Sicily

Listen to the audio version of the article

Develhope, the Italian school for software developers, announces the start of a new collaboration with the support of Amazon. The company founded by Jeff Bezos will finance the entire cost of 22 scholarships that will allow selected young residents in the territories of Campania and Sicily, aged between 18 and 25, to participate in specific online programming courses of Develhope and pursue a career in the world of programming. Students who will be selected for the scholarship will be able to access one of the following Develhope online courses: Web Full Stack, Java, Mobile Android and Data, which are among the most requested technologies on the market

At the end of the six-month training courses, Develhope will support the students so that they can find employment in national and international companies in the sector. According to the latest Eurostat statistics on the labor market, the two regions of Southern Italy have among the highest unemployment rates in the 15-29 age group in Europe. For this reason, the collaboration between Develhope and Amazon was born, which aims to train young people in the field of software development and place them in the world of work to reduce the youth unemployment rate in Sicily and Campania.