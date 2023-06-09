Develop Twitter-like social platform Meta “Threads” interface design outflow-ePrice.HK

It was rumored earlier that Meta plans to develop a social platform similar to Twitter, and it will be launched under the name of Instagram. Yesterday, the website The Verge released screenshots of this unpublished program, so that the outside world can have a sneak peek. According to The Verge, Meta internally calls the project Project 92, and it is estimated that it will be launched under the name of Threads in the end.

Corresponding to other social platforms

Threads will use the Instagram account to log in to the system, and users can also choose to register an account with Facebook’s login system. According to reports, Meta chose ActivityPub for Threads, a communication protocol capable of cross-platform, and posts can correspond to other social platforms at the same time, such as the open source and decentralized platform Mastodon and other platforms. The Verge described the interface design of Threads as Instagram without pictures, and some foreign media believed that the display of conversations was similar to the message area of ​​Instagram.

Take the initiative to retain customers

Some analysts pointed out that Meta developed a new social platform at this time to compete with its own Facebook and Instagram. The reason is to actively strive to keep users under Meta’s services before other platforms using ActivityPub steal users.

Source: 9to5mac