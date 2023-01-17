Home Technology Developer gives update on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League battle pass leak
Developer gives update on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League battle pass leak

Developer gives update on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League battle pass leak
Article: Alex Hopley – Gamereactor.cn

Rocksteady clarified some information about leaked main menu screenshots that were previously leaked to the internet, which we reported on recently. Now, in a statement to VGC, it has been confirmed that the upcoming action game is indeed an instant service game.

Some are hoping these leaks are fake, but Rocksteady is trying to appease its fanbase by saying the battle pass will only offer cosmetic rewards, which will still annoy those who want to unlock everything through the game without spending extra cash.

There are also concerns about the six (yes, six!) currencies seen in the leaked screenshots. Rocksteady later clarified that these are tied to each Suicide Squad member and can be earned by playing as them.

Even if things aren’t as bad as they seemed when the leaks first broke, seeing the studio aiming for a games-as-a-service model will still irritate many old Rocksteady fans.

