news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

news-main-body”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

A leaked video after the Rockstar Games hack shows an early test of Grand Theft Auto VI, which has many gamers worried. It doesn’t look good.

However, it’s worth remembering that unfinished games are just unfinished games, and many developers have defended Rockstar by showing what their own games would look like in the same unfinished state. It all started with one user claiming that graphics were “the first thing done in a game”.

Paul Ehreth of Remedy responded as follows:

Since graphics are the first thing finished in a video game, and CONTROL won multiple awards for excellence in graphics, here is footage from the beginning of development 🙂 Full video here: https://t.co/l2g7oPhtk7 🔻 pic.twitter.com/cGnmJZXF5E — Paul Ehreth 🔻 (@bacon_sanwich) September 20, 2022

Since graphics are the first thing finished in a video game, and CONTROL won multiple awards for excellence in graphics, here is footage from the beginning of development 🙂

Full video here: https:/t.co/l2g7oPhtk7

🔻 pic.twitter.com/cGnmJZXF5E

— Paul Ehreth 🔻 (@bacon_sanwich) September 20, 2022

“>

“Graphics are the first thing finished in a video game” Here, A Plague Tale: Requiem in one of its first build vs the upcoming release: pic.twitter.com/Ft4fUjjIoX — Kevin Choteau (@KChoteau) September 21, 2022

“Graphics are the first thing finished in a video game”

Here, A Plague Tale: Requiem in one of its first build vs the upcoming release: pic.twitter.com/Ft4fUjjIoX

— Kevin Choteau (@KChoteau) September 21, 2022

“>

What art looks like for a video game in development. https://t.co/15bo6L6qMa — Kurt Margenau (@kurtmargenau) September 20, 2022

What art looks like for a video game in development. https:/t.co/15bo6L6qMa

— Kurt Margenau (@kurtmargenau) September 20, 2022

“>

“Graphics are the first thing finished in a video game” Here’s a Thunderjaw from an early build of Horizon: Zero Dawn pic.twitter.com/Xq6fw5fS0e — Cian Maher (@cianmaher0) September 20, 2022

“Graphics are the first thing finished in a video game”

Here’s a Thunderjaw from an early build of Horizon: Zero Dawn pic.twitter.com/Xq6fw5fS0e

— Cian Maher (@cianmaher0) September 20, 2022

“>

In short, it’s too early to tell if Grand Theft Auto VI is good or bad, and it’s great to see the entire industry support each other like this.

This article and pictures are used with permission from Gamereactor, the original textnews/362603/%E9%96%8B%E7%99%BC%E8%80%85%E7%99%BC%E4%BD%88%E6%97%A9%E6%9C%9F%E9%81%8A%E6%88%B2%E8%A6%96%E9%A0%BB%E4%BB%A5%E6%94%AF%E6%8F%B4+Rockstar/”>posted here