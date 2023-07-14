Developer Rockfish Games Explains How Game Pass Benefits Everyone, Including PlayStation Gamers

Developer Rockfish Games recently announced that their popular game Everspace 2 will be making its way to consoles, specifically PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, on May 15th. What’s even more exciting is that the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one, providing an incredible opportunity for both Xbox and PlayStation gamers.

During a recent visit to the Xbox Expansion Pass podcast, Rockfish Games CEO Michael Schade explained why Game Pass is beneficial for everyone involved, including PlayStation gamers. He mentioned that without Game Pass, Everspace 2 would have been a smaller game. The funding and licensing fee from launching the game on Game Pass allowed the team to extend their development time by an additional nine months. This extra time and resources have resulted in a better and more polished game for players across all platforms.

Schade went on to praise Game Pass as one of the best deals in the industry, if not the best. He reassured PC gamers that the availability of Everspace 2 on Game Pass hasn’t affected the game’s sales and emphasized how the subscription service benefits everyone, regardless of their preferred gaming platform. He stated, “Even everyone who doesn’t use Game Pass gets a better game. So, even Playstation fans will get better games on PS5 thanks to the Game Pass deal.”

The inclusion of Everspace 2 on Xbox Game Pass showcases the value and flexibility that the subscription service offers. It not only provides a wider audience for the game but also enables developers to invest more time and resources into creating an enhanced gaming experience. This news is undoubtedly exciting for PlayStation gamers, as they will have the opportunity to enjoy Everspace 2 on their consoles thanks to the Game Pass deal.

Rockfish Games’ decision to include Everspace 2 on Game Pass highlights the growing significance and impact of the subscription-based model in the gaming industry. With more developers recognizing the benefits and reaching a broader player base, gamers can look forward to an even more diverse and high-quality gaming library.