Developers Discuss Exciting Future Plans for BattleBit Remastered

Title: BattleBit Remastered Developer Teases Exciting Updates, Release Date Remains in Early Access

Subtitle: Players can expect new game modes, progression overhaul, and console launch possibilities

Written by: Ben Lyons – Gamereactor.cn

In a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, the developers of BattleBit Remastered shared exciting updates and shed light on the anticipated full release of the popular game.

BattleBit Remastered has garnered significant attention and a dedicated player base since its Early Access launch. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news regarding when the game would shed its Early Access tag and transition into a fully-fledged project. The developers, known as The LiquidHorse, have finally addressed this question, revealing that the game has been in development since 2016 and will likely remain in early access for four years.

However, players can rejoice in the fact that progress will not be wiped with each update. The developers assured fans that their hard-earned achievements and accomplishments will carry through to the full 1.0 release.

The excitement doesn’t end there, as The LiquidHorse hinted at several other upcoming features. The team plans to introduce more game modes, including a highly-anticipated hardcore mode, though its release is still a while away. Players can also look forward to a progression overhaul, with new projects filling in the gaps and encouraging diverse playstyles beyond the Medic class.

Additionally, BattleBit Remastered will receive Steam Deck support, enhancing gameplay experiences and accessibility for players. However, the developers confirmed that the game’s server infrastructure currently limits the expansion of lobbies, so players shouldn’t expect larger lobbies anytime soon.

While fans may yearn for the thrill of flying jets within the game, The LiquidHorse clarified that jet capabilities won’t be introduced in the immediate future. Nonetheless, the developers assured players that there’s still plenty to anticipate in this indie game, ensuring an exciting experience.

The news doesn’t stop there: console gamers will be delighted to know that The LiquidHorse is open to the possibility of a console launch. However, they emphasized that it won’t happen in the near future, leaving fans eagerly waiting for any updates regarding BattleBit Remastered on consoles.

Have you joined the BattleBit Remastered craze yet? With impressive updates on the horizon and a passionate development team, there is even more reason to dive into this engaging indie game. Stay tuned for further announcements from The LiquidHorse as they continue to shape and refine this exciting BattleBit experience.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

