With rumors starting to swirl around the internet that development on Playground Games’ upcoming Fable game has restarted, with the team now working on Unreal Engine, it seems like we may never hear more about the first-party Xbox game.

Now, however, those rumors have been debunked, with GamesIndustry.biz head Christopher Ding tweeting that development has yet to restart. While this may come as a relief to those waiting for the RPG, it doesn’t mean development is going very smoothly.

There’s reason to believe a rumor that development has restarted and the team isn’t happy with Fable. Mostly, it comes down to the fact that we’ve heard very little about the game since its release. Hopefully this year will change that and put an end to the discussion surrounding Fable’s development hell.