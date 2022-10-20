Listen to the audio version of the article

The last bell rang in 1972. After fifty years the school in Ostana reopens, a town of 80 inhabitants at the foot of the Monviso. A positive sign, the result of decades of fighting the depopulation by the Municipality, the inhabitants, a community cooperative. And there are many places in Ostana in Italy. There are over 3,800,000 municipalities in inland areas out of nearly 8,000 Italians. They occupy more than half of the peninsula’s surface, yet barely 22% of Italians live there. Territories far from urban centers and in progressive depopulation, thanks to the lack of infrastructures and services.

In the last ten years some countries have managed to reverse the trend, timid signs left to the initiative of some mayor or local community.

A new season of design

Now with the pandemic the wind has changed: Italy has rediscovered these mostly mountainous countries with the escape from the cities and remote work. And during the last two governments, the resources of the PNRR (emblematic of the Borghi call) and of phase 2 of Snai, National strategy for internal areas and of the new CAP (2023-2027) have arrived, which will invest in IT infrastructures not only in physical terms but also intangible as platforms for the management of databases and digital services functional to communities and activities in rural areas.

Now it is a question of understanding how to exploit this moment by making territorial development structural. Which strategy to adopt? “Those countries that up to now have focused on the ideology of capitalization and only on tourism enhancement have not achieved the desired results,” Antonio De Rossi, professor at the Polytechnic of Turin, explained at the last Bertinoro Days for Civil Economy. The professor, co-author of the book «Contro i borghi» (Donzelli), hopes to overcome a naive imaginary of small towns, to build «the conditions of habitability with welfare and economic infrastructures».

The fragility of the digital infrastructure

The weakest link remains the digital divide. “The situation has worsened, starting with mobile phone coverage. From our surveys we have gone from 1,300 reports of inhabited places discovered three years ago to the current 2,450. Too much time was lost before taking action »explains Marco Bussone, national president of the National Union of Municipalities and Mountain Authorities. The PNRR in particular has the mission of bridging the digital divide in mountain areas. «In recent weeks, Minister Colao presented us with the Italy 1 Giga Plan, the plan for fiber and the one for 5G, as well as the plans for schools and connected healthcare. Of the 6.7 billion euros of investment, between now and 2026, about 3.4 billion euros are for the mountain municipalities »adds Bussone.