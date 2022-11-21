Devialet launched the brand’s first portable smart speaker — Devialet Mania. It is the first time to integrate cutting-edge technology into a portable smart speaker. Through the new adaptive stereo technology, it can create a 360° all-round wide stereo sound, which can be integrated into various situations and spaces. And strengthen the sound field and resonance of various spaces, rendering moving timbre.

Patented Acoustic Technology

Devialet Mania features two patented technologies. ASC (Active Stereo Calibration) uses a four-microphone array to detect the position of the speakers and activate the presentation mode that best suits the environment. When it is placed in the center of the space, it will automatically turn on the 360° omnidirectional stereo mode to spread the sound evenly; when it is placed by the wall, the two full-range units on the rear side will be activated immediately, and the two full-range units on the front side will be activated immediately. Enhanced stereo sound creates an open and powerful sound field, bringing an unprecedented listening experience with portable speakers.

Equipped with four full-range drivers and two push-push subwoofers placed on the side, the SAM patented technology is used to identify the audio and adjust it according to the specifications of the driver. Not only will it not distort at all, but it can also improve the bass presentation Powerful, precise, clear and non-sticky, it brings a frequency bandwidth of 30Hz-20KHz and a fascinating and beautiful sound.

Devialet Mania is the only product in the portable speaker market that offers both stereo sound and instant sonic imaging technology. It combines microphone echo cancellation technology and cross-stereo architecture to allow users to enjoy a superior listening journey regardless of time and place. .

Spherical Appearance and Composite Material Design

The Devialet Mania has a spherical design and is covered with an exquisite weave, continuing the myth of Devialet’s iconic Phantom series speakers. The iconic design reflects Devialet’s commitment to combining luxury and technological innovation. The cabinet is only 17 cm high and weighs 2.3 kg. It has a smooth handle for easy carrying and is available in two colors, dark black and light gray. Whether it is placed indoors or outdoors, it can perfectly blend with the environment and output unparalleled high-quality sound.

Continuing its long-standing partnership with the Opéra de Paris, the Devialet Mania collection also includes a Paris Opera edition, embellished with 24k solid gold for a hair-thin metallic finish, and comes with a charging stand for easy charging. The Devialet Mania Station charging stand is also suitable for other Mania models and is priced at 2,790 yuan.

Seamless streaming function

Devialet Mania provides Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 two connection playback methods. Spotify Connect and Apple AirPlay 2 can be used through Wi-Fi, and can be operated through the Devialet app. The same system is also used in Devialet Phantom and Devialet Dione. With IPX4 waterproof rating and up to 10 hours of battery life, you can enjoy the ultimate sound effect smoothly anytime. Devialet Mania is expected to open pre-orders in brand stores and distribution channels in mid-November, with a suggested price of 27,990 yuan to 35,990 yuan.