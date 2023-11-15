Home » Devolver Digital and Pastagames Launch Cooperative Game “KarmaZoo” for PC & Consoles
Devolver Digital and Pastagames Launch Cooperative Game "KarmaZoo" for PC & Consoles

Devolver Digital and Pastagames Launch Cooperative Game “KarmaZoo” for PC & Consoles

Devolver Digital and Pastagames have come together to bring gamers a new cooperative game, “KarmaZoo,” filled with love, tenderness, and a whole lot of joy. The game, which can be played by up to ten people, is now available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch, with a special 25% discount on Steam.

“KarmaZoo” puts emphasis on mutual help, common progress, and the pursuit of happiness as players face a series of challenges online. The game allows players to constantly reincarnate in pursuit of the most precious thing of all – Karma. This Karma can then be used to unlock up to 50 unique characters, each with their own special traits and skills.

But “KarmaZoo” is not just a game – it’s a community-centered experience. The game’s “Karma Pass” provides a different take on the traditional season pass, allowing players across all platforms to gather together, unlock new characters, and enjoy the game as a community. The progress of the “Karma Pass” can be tracked on the official website.

With support for 22 languages, cross-platform play, and the ability to find like-minded partners, “KarmaZoo” invites gamers of all levels to come together and enjoy the fun. Whether you’re a veteran gamer or a newbie, the game promises an inclusive and enjoyable experience for all.

So, gather your friends, or make new ones, and embark on a journey through “KarmaZoo” for a truly unique and heartwarming gaming experience.

