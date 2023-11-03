Devolver Digital and System Era Finally Form Partnership: A Tale of Regret and Redemption

System Era and Devolver Digital Announce Official Partnership

After nearly a decade, renowned independent game publisher Devolver Digital and Seattle-based game development team System Era have announced a long-awaited partnership. The two parties, who initially missed the opportunity to collaborate eight years ago, can finally celebrate their alliance and look forward to an exciting future together.

Back in 2013, Devolver Digital extended an offer to System Era to work on their highly successful game “Alien Traveler” (ASTRONEER). However, the deal fell through, leaving Devolver to regretfully end their relationship with the game and miss out on its subsequent success and fame.

But times have changed, and both parties have come to realize that working together is the best course of action. With nearly a decade of perseverance and goodwill, Devolver Digital and System Era can now proudly present their official partnership to the world.

Since their inception, Devolver Digital and System Era shared a common dedication to independent game development. Both teams were passionate about their craft and proud to be pioneers in the industry. Now, after years of growth and reflection, they have recognized the benefits of joining forces.

Brendan Wilson, CEO of System Era, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “We have come to appreciate Devolver Digital’s commitment to delivering high-quality games. Their developer-first approach has fostered countless brilliant ideas. We are thrilled to work with like-minded individuals who prioritize creativity and carry forward the culture we hold dear.”

Devoted fans of System Era can also anticipate exciting new projects from the development team. While specifics are still under wraps, the team has already begun preparations for their next venture. Fans of “Alien Traveler” can undoubtedly expect something special in 2024 when the development process is officially unveiled. Stay tuned!

Although there may be some lingering questions about why the initial partnership did not materialize, the newfound love and collaboration between System Era and Devolver Digital are undeniable. For more updates and game information, fans are encouraged to follow the official Devolver Digital Taiwan Instagram account (devolverdigital_tw) for firsthand updates.

