Devolver Digital brought the popular mascot Volvy to the live stage of Summer Game Fest on 6/9 Summer Game Festival!

Devolver Digital, a world-renowned independent game publisher, is proud to announce that the cutest, most ㄎㄧㄤ, and happiest mascot of the year “Volvy” is making a triumphant return! At 6 a.m. on June 9th, Taiwan time, “Zhuan Zhuan” will be one of the main characters of the Summer Game Fest, and will connect with gamers in real time on the official website of the event.

Devolver Digital’s 2023 Summer Game Festival also promises to bring you more game release news and new game demo information. The reborn video game mascot ── “Zhuan Zhuan” will be the host of this event!

For players of all generations, the return of Zhuan Zhuan will be the beginning of everything. It will aim to become a symbol of the game industry, trying to be more “influential” than various idol stars or politicians.

Ronathan Trodfield, the original author of Zhuan Zhuan, released a trailer film starring it today. Don’t forget, at 6 a.m. Taiwan time on June 9th, we will be back! For more details, please visit the official website of Summer Game Fest, or follow the officially launched Devolver Digital Taiwan official Instagram (devolverdigital_tw) to get the latest game information.

