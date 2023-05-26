Devolver Digital released 3 new works!The well-received sequel “The Law of Talos 2” and the new work of the “GRIS” team have been exposed | News | udn Game Corner

health.udn.com/html/etu-er.html?201808150934″ class=”m1″>

2023-05-25

Independent game publisher Devolver Digital held an online press conference on PlayStation Showcase today (25th), bringing new information on three games: including the fascinating story “Brave Little Knight” that allows the characters in the picture book to go on adventures and proceed in a balanced manner in 2D and 3D screens (The Plucky Squire); the overwhelmingly acclaimed sequel The Talos Principle 2 from Croteam; and Neva, an all-new adventure game from the original GRIS developers.

Shuttle between 2D and 3D images, “Brave Little Knight” full of joy and surprises

Fairy Tale Book Character: The brave little knight Jot leaves his 2D book world for 3D reality. The malevolent Humgrump, who is destined to lose out to the forces of good in the story, chooses to kick hero Joate off the page, potentially changing everything.

Solve puzzles, fight animals, fly with a backpack and enjoy many more surprising little challenges to become a walking storybook protagonist in this colorful, charming and cute action-adventure game. This work is expected to be released on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch in the second half of 2023.

The sequel to the well-received puzzle game is here, “The Talos Principle 2”

The long-awaited sequel, The Talos Principle 2, is finally out after 2014’s critically acclaimed release. The sequel will add more brain-burning puzzle-solving elements and richer story plots. These new puzzle-solving mechanisms and secrets waiting to be discovered are all in the largest and most bizarre development team Croteam has ever created. In a world of imagination.

In the distant future, humans have been extinct for a long time, but our civilization still survives in the world through immortal robots. Because of a mission request to visit a huge mysterious building, you will witness the natural power of the vast galaxy, face the pull of belief and reality, and even repeat all the wrong fears of human beings. In the journey of solving puzzles, you can explore the vast wonders, and in the end, various endings may be triggered due to the choices of the characters, waiting for you to indulge in it carefully.

This work is expected to be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X in the second half of 2023.

The super visual design team strikes again! An emotionally connected adventure “Neva”

After the onslaught of dark forces, you will experience the story of a young woman and a wolf cub in a world on the verge of extinction. The woman named Alba (Alba) found that her cooperation with the pups could save many difficulties. As time passed, the wolf cubs gradually grew up, and the bond between one man and one wolf gradually deepened.

Like the hugely successful “GRIS”, the game experience of “Neva” will emphasize presentation, puzzle-solving content, and the feeling of fighting against hostile creatures, while simplifying the user interface as much as possible, and high-quality art visuals and music. . Go to the official website of the game for more information, or come directly to “Neva” to experience it, you will never forget it.

This work is expected to be released on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch in 2024.