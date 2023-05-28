Devolver Digital released three sincere new works: “The Law of Talos 2”, “GRIS”, “Neva” | T Kebang

Independent game publisher Devolver Digital boarded the PlayStation Showcase online conference today, bringing new information on three games at a time: including the charming story “The Plucky Little Knight” (The Plucky Knight) Squire); the overwhelmingly acclaimed sequel from Croteam; and Neva, an all-new adventure game from the creators of the original GRIS!

Shuttle between 2D and 3D images, “Brave Little Knight” full of joy and surprises

Released on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch in the second half of 2023

FAIRY BOOK CHARACTER: The brave little knight Jot leaves his 2D book world for 3D reality! The malevolent Humgrump, who is destined to lose out to the forces of good in the story, chooses to kick hero Joate off the page, potentially changing everything. Solve puzzles, fight animals, fly with a backpack and enjoy many more surprising little challenges to become a walking storybook protagonist in this colorful, charming and cute action-adventure game.

The sequel to the well-received puzzle game is here, “The Talos Principle 2”

Released on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X in the second half of 2023

The long-awaited sequel, The Talos Principle 2, is finally here, following the overwhelmingly positive reviews of 2014! The sequel will add more brain-burning puzzle-solving elements and richer story plots. These new puzzle-solving mechanisms and secrets waiting to be discovered are all in the largest and most bizarre development team Croteam has ever created. In a world of imagination.

In the distant future, humans have been extinct for a long time, but our civilization still survives in the world through immortal robots. Because of a mission request to visit a huge mysterious building, you will witness the natural power of the vast galaxy, face the pull of belief and reality, and even repeat all the wrong fears of human beings. In the journey of solving puzzles, you can explore the vast wonders, and in the end, various endings may be triggered due to the choices of the characters, waiting for you to indulge in it carefully.

The super visual design team strikes again! An emotionally connected adventure “Neva”

2024 release on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch

After the onslaught of dark forces, you will experience the story of a young woman and a wolf cub in a world on the verge of extinction. The woman named Alba (Alba) found that her cooperation with the pups could save many difficulties. As time passed, the wolf cubs gradually grew up, and the bond between one man and one wolf gradually deepened.

Like the hugely successful “GRIS”, the game experience of “Neva” will emphasize presentation, puzzle-solving content, and the feeling of fighting against hostile creatures, while simplifying the user interface as much as possible, and high-quality art visuals and music. .